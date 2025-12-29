Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors headline top Milwaukee Bucks stories this year

The Milwaukee Bucks are going into the new calendar year hoping for more optimism than they got in 2025.

The team went through a lot of trials and tribulations in the last 12 months. Here's a look at three of the biggest:

Damian Lillard Achilles injury leads to premature departure

Things took an unexpected turn for the Bucks when All-Star point guard Damian Lillard suffered an Achilles injury in the playoffs against the Indiana Pacers. Lillard's injury led the front office to make a shocking move in the offseason stretching and waiving his contract to try and bring on someone else to help the team compete in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard drives for the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Myles Turner signing makes changes

Lillard's departure opened the door for the Bucks to sign Myles Turner, who had spent a decade with the Pacers and helped them reach the NBA Finals. Turner is one of the more underrated centers in the NBA, but his success that he had with the Pacers has not translated yet with the Bucks.

Milwaukee hopes that they will see that Indiana version of Turner in 2026 because the team needs him to play at a high level in order for the Bucks to be true title contenders.

Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors

Turner signing has fueled the idea that Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to compete for a championship for as long as possible with the Bucks. He also has had reports come out about him regarding the possibility of being traded to a team that is more likely to win an NBA championship.

The Bucks are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference, so they aren't exactly the textbook example of a championship contender in the league at the moment. These trade rumors have affected the team negatively, and it is part of the reason why the Bucks have struggled to begin the 2025-26 campaign.

In the new year, the Bucks need to find some clarity with their star player and figure out a more succinct plan that will get all parties involved what they are truly looking for. Even if it's a step backward, that will help them get closer to a championship one way or another.

