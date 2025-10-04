Bucks GM Says Team is Working on Contract Extension With Key Guard
The Milwaukee Bucks have started training camp and are still evaluating the roster. They have a full training camp roster, and Jon Horst believes 17 or 18 of them could make the opening night roster.
Right now, the Bucks seem to have their core intact. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Myles Turner, and Bobby Portis are key members of the team. Horst also likes A.J. Green.
While speaking during media day, Horst talked about Green and what his future might look like with the Bucks. In fact, he wants to sign him to an extension.
The Bucks Want to Sign A.J. Green For The Long-Haul
Horst mentioned that the Bucks are working towards signing him to an extension right now while talking to reporters at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
“We’d love to have A.J. with us for a long time. We’re able to work on that, and we are working on that. “No one works harder than A.J. High, high-character individual. Underrated as an offensive player. Underrated as a defensive player. Another player that I think will have another big jump for us this year.”
Green helps stretch the floor for the Bucks, which is essential for them since Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't do that at all. They need guys who can hit open 3's that Antetokounmpo will generate for them.
Green has proven that he can hit those at a high clip. Quite frankly, he should probably be getting more shots than he has over the last few years because of how efficient he is.
The Bucks Need Someone Like Green On Their Roster For Years To Come
With Damian Lillard no longer on the roster, the Bucks need guys who can score in the backcourt. If given more opportunities to shoot, Green can prove that he is a guy to be counted on in that regard.
It's unclear how much money the Bucks are looking to pay Green in an extension. They want to keep some roster flexibility when it comes to the cap, so they can't overpay him.
Last season, Green averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 42.9 percent from the field and a whipping 42.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
