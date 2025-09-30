Giannis Antetokounmpo Confirms He Evaluated His Future With Bucks This Offseason
If anything, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been honest about his intentions for the remainder of his NBA career.
The nine-time All-Star wants to win, and he wants to be on a team that is making every effort to do so.
Since Antetokounmpo joined the Bucks as a rookie in the 2013-14 season, the team has done a good job of that, making the playoffs in 10 of the two-time MVP's first 12 seasons. However, three straight first-round playoff exits have slowed the momentum the Bucks were building in 2021, when they won the franchise's first NBA championship since 1971.
While Antetokounmpo is still in Greece after contracting COVID, he addressed the media on Zoom Monday for the team's season-opening media day session.
Antetokounmpo was the source of much speculation in the offseason as league sources revealed the star was exploring where his best long-term fit might be — whether in Milwaukee or on another roster.
Antetokounmpo confirmed the reporting on Monday.
"The same thing I've been saying my whole career. I want to be on a team that allows me and gives me a chance to win a championship... it is never going to change. I want to be among the best," Antetokounmpo told reporters.
Whether he was sending a message to his current team or simply expressing how he felt, Antetokounmpo made clear that he wants to be on a team that wants to win.
"It's a disservice to basketball and just to the game, to not want it to compete in a high level, to want your season to end in April," Antetokounmpo said. "It's pretty much the same. It's not the first time. I had the same thoughts last year. I had the same thoughts two years ago."
Ultimately, Antetokounmpo did not decide to voice a trade request over the offseason, but depending on how the season starts, the 30-year-old could decide to voice his unhappiness.
Already, at media day, Antetokounmpo refuted a statement made by Bucks governor Wes Edens about a positive meeting the two had.
Could this be a sign of more drama to come, even as Antetokounmpo begins his 13th season with the Bucks?
