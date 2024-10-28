Bucks Injury Report: 2 Key Celtics May Miss Monday Match
The Milwaukee Bucks will play arguably the best team in the league, the Boston Celtics, for their fourth game of the season on Monday night. The Bucks are coming off a back-to-back and have no easy test on Monday night.
The Bucks will look to avoid a third consecutive loss after dropping a very winnable game on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets. The Bucks lost to the Nets 115-102 after only shooting 30 percent from three while allowing the Nets to shoot 35.6 percent from three.
Nonetheless, the page has flipped, and although the Bucks will be playing a much superior team, the Celtics could be without two of their key players.
Boston will be without forward Kristaps Porzingis, who is dealing with an injury/illness, left Posterior Tibialis Tendon, and surgery rehabilitation.
The Celtics said that Porzingis would miss the start of the 2024-25 NBA season after he underwent surgery to repair the unusual ankle injury – torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon.
Porzingis was set to miss about five to six months, dating back to his surgery that took place in late June. If things go to plan, we could see him back on the court at the end of November.
The other player the Celtics could be without is forward Sam Houser, who is questionable due to lower back pain. Houser missed Boston's last two games and has only played in the season opener against the New York Knicks.
Houser recorded 10 points, one assist, and five rebounds in that game while shooting 40 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three in 24 minutes.
Although these two players could miss Monday's game, the Bucks will still have their hands full against the Celtics. The Celtics rank second in points per game, fourth in average scoring margin, 16th in fastbreak points per game, and third in effective field goal percentage at 58.9 percent.
The Bucks are relatively healthier than the Celtics, but it will still be a tough win to gut out. The Celtics have the rest advantage as they last played on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons.
The Bucks have superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo on the injury report. He is listed as a game-time decision due to a knee issue. Milwaukee also has forward Khris Middleton on the injury report, who is listed as out due to an ankle issue. Middleton has yet to play a game in the 2024-25 season.
More Bucks: Lack of Support for Stars Showcases Potential Issue For Milwaukee