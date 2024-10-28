Bucks News: Lack of Support for Stars Showcases Potential Issue For Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Bucks have started the new NBA season with a lackluster 1-2 record after dropping their second game of the season last night. This Bucks team entered the year hopeful for change but so far, it's been more of the same.
While it's still very early on in the year, the start is a little troubling to say the least. The Bucks aren't getting too much support behind their two star players and that is concerning for their title chances this year.
Both Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been putting in the work to start the season but the supporting cast hasn't helped much. In their loss to the Brooklyn Nets last night, only two other players hit double-figures, including forward Bobby Portis Jr. and Brook Lopez.
But the rest of their bench and team hardly contributed to the game. It's become an issue even this early into the season and the Bucks are going to need something to change if they want to change the narrative around this year.
In their loss to the Chicago Bulls the other night, Milwaukee's role players hardly did much of anything.
"The imbalance proved too much for the Bucks to overcome, as secondary scorers like Gary Trent Jr. (3 for 8), Brook Lopez (2 for 10) and Bobby Portis Jr. (4 for 9) never really found a rhythm on the offensive side of the ball."
Veteran star forward Khris Middleton remains out with an injury so his eventual return will help things but they can't rely on just him. Milwaukee may have to make some moves at the trade deadline or change something up before it's too late.
This team underperformed last year, in part due to injuries, but the year is starting to feel similar. It's a very small sample size but the Bucks don't look like a team that can take down the other elites in the Eastern Conference.
No matter how good their two stars are, all teams need role players who can complement them throughout the long season. There is still time to turn things around and luckily for them, the Bucks have more talent than most rosters around the league.
But if they can't, this could be the end for this core group and trades will likely be coming sooner rather than later.
