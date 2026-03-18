Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Disagreement With Bucks Over Return From Injury a Sign of Impending Divorce

Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered another injury over the weekend, this time a hyperextended knee in a win over the Pacers. On Tuesday, before Milwaukee lost to the Cavaliers, news broke that the Bucks superstar was expected to miss at least a week with the injury. Health has been a recurring issue for Antetokounmpo throughout this season. This next stretch will be the third extended absence of the year for the Greek superstar after two calf strains and various other bumps and bruises kept him out of 31 games prior to this new injury.

It is, effectively, a death blow to the team’s already-slim playoff chances. As of today 6 1/2 games separate Milwaukee from the 10th-seeded Hornets for the final play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference. With only 14 games remaining in the year it’s all but impossible for the 28–40 Bucks to bridge that gap and qualify for postseason play, which was true before Antetokounmpo got hurt. Now the franchise must embark upon a four-game stretch (at least) without its best player—a stretch that includes three games against West playoff teams.

Facing that reality, it’s hard to see Antetokounmpo’s injury development as anything other than the unofficial end to the Bucks’ season. Official playoff elimination is right around the corner and the organization is best-suited turning its eyes forward to a very important offseason in Milwaukee.

The latest reports on Wednesday suggest they are trying to do so, but Giannis is not interested.

The day after Antetokounmpo’s injury news broke, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reported the Bucks and Antetokounmpo are “at odds” over whether the two-way star should return to the court this season. Per Nehm’s report Milwaukee has communicated to Antetokounmpo that it is in the “shared interest” of both parties for him to sit out the rest of the year. The Bucks do not have full control of their own first-round pick but could still end up with a decent pick depending on how things unfold. So there is a certain incentive to losing down the stretch of this season in order to improve their lottery odds.

However, the competitive Antetokounmpo has “no desire to cut his season short.” Shortly thereafter ESPN’s Shams Charania reported similar news , saying Antetokounmpo has “refused” his team’s request to be shut down the rest of the year.

It is not a positive development that news of this “disagreement” is reaching the ears of the public. The Bucks, like every other professional sports franchise, prefer to handle such business behind closed doors. Particularly when the business involves one of the biggest stars in the NBA and the face of the franchise. It’s also not ideal that Antetokounmpo won’t play ball from a team-building standpoint.

For the 2026 draft the Bucks will get the least favorable pick between their own and the Pelicans’ first-rounder. That means there’s no incentive for Milwaukee to completely bottom out, but given New Orleans is not very good either the Bucks could end up with a guaranteed lottery pick if they both finish near the bottom of the standings. Shifting to tank mode for the rest of the year won’t make a massive difference but could very well result in Milwaukee moving up a few spots in the draft lottery, and with the talent of this draft class that slight change could be huge for a team largely devoid of star talent outside Antetokounmpo. But none of that matters if he won’t go along with the plan.

More than anything, though, this reported division is the most obvious sign yet that a divorce is incoming between Antetokounmpo and the only team he’s ever known.

Why disagreement between Bucks, Antetokounmpo signals offseason divorce

Antetokounmpo was the subject of intense trade rumors earlier this year and seemed on the verge of actually heading elsewhere for the first time in his career. But, obviously, the Bucks opted to keep him in Milwaukee . While the man himself seemed pretty happy about the development the rest of the NBA world fully expects the saga to be a big storyline this offseason. Reporting suggested Antetokounmpo’s driving desire to play elsewhere was simple: he wants to compete for a championship, and the Bucks’ current roster cannot do that . That perception hasn’t changed since the deadline, which leaves the franchise with an enormous overhaul to undergo if they’re dead-set on keeping Antetokokunmpo around.

But it takes two to tango. Any reality where Milwaukee employs Antetokounmpo next year requires some faith from the superstar player that the Bucks have a plan to get back to contending status. A key part of that plan will involve the team’s draft pick since it is the only asset of note the franchise can offer up in trade talks. The better that draft pick, the greater the opportunity to take a swing or land a true difference-maker in the lottery. This is likely the pitch Milwaukee made to Antetokounmpo in its attempts to convince him to sit out the rest of the year.

But apparently he isn’t buying it. And if he won’t buy what the Bucks are selling right now, why would he do so in the offseason?

There is no simple path to rebuilding the roster around Antetokounmpo for GM Jon Horst. It will take a combination of creativity and opportunity to transform a team with a 41% winning percentage to a genuine contender. It will also require patience. Some of the biggest NBA trades of the last few years have gone down late in the offseason; the Bucks themselves participated in one such trade by landing Damian Lillard in September 2023. In order to really go for it, the Bucks will have to ask Antetokounmpo to believe in their plan and to sit tight, potentially until the brink of next season, to see what moves they can make.

In the past perhaps that was an easy sell given how badly Antetokounmpo has stated he wants to remain a Buck. But that has clearly changed. And if he doesn’t have that faith right now, as suggested by his refusal to sit, then there’s little reason to think he’ll suddenly find that faith in the summer.

An Antetokounmpo trade is not a certainty. But it now feels pretty close to one.

More NBA from Sports Illustrated