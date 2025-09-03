Bucks Insider Shoots Down Possible Championship Expectations
The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to be able to make a deep run in the playoffs with the Eastern Conference weakened from what it was a year ago.
Indiana, Boston, and Philly are likely not going to be candidates to come out of the East due to various injuries to star players. The Bucks are healthier now that they decided to release Damian Lillard.
Milwaukee added Myles Turner in the offseason, and they think that he has a chance to be the missing piece for them. One insider thinks there is no chance that's the case.
According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the Bucks still don't have much hope of winning the NBA championship next season.
"While the move dramatically changed the Bucks’ roster, it is difficult to project the team to finish at the top of the Eastern Conference with the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, who bring back nearly identical rosters to the ones that won 64 games and 51 games, respectively, last season."
Nehm doesn't see the Bucks contending to come out of the Eastern Conference, even with Giannis Antetokounmpo playing some of his best basketball last season.
"For the first time since the 2018-19 season, when Giannis Antetokounmpo was first a serious contender for the NBA MVP, the Bucks will not be viewed as a contender to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals."
The Bucks need everything to be perfect in order to win the East
Despite injuries across the Eastern Conference, the Bucks will still need a lot of luck in order to win the Eastern Conference. They need some serious injury luck of their own.
The Bucks need to have Antetokounmpo and Turner stay healthy, something that has been an issue for both players. The last two seasons have been the only years that Turner has not missed a significant amount of time due to injury.
Antetokounmpo has missed time in two of the last three postseasons, so they both have to play 75+ games in the regular season just to have a good seed.
On top of that, they must be healthy for the playoffs. The Bucks will also need Turner to be better than he has been with Indiana, something that he might not be able to do.
