Bucks' Kyle Kuzma Ruled Out vs Raptors With Injury
In this story:
Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma will not return to Friday's match against the Toronto Raptors.
Kuzma has a left ankle sprain.
The 30-year-old played 18 minutes and finished the game with nine points, one steal and one block while shooting 4-of-5 from the field. The severity of the injury is unclear.
The Bucks came out on top in the contest to move to 2-0 in the season, narrowly beating the Raptors 122-116.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.
Published |Modified