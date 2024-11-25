Bucks Land $158M Star in Blockbuster New Trade Proposal
The Milwaukee Bucks have started to turn things around after their poor start to the new NBA season. They have done so without the services of star forward Khris Middleton, leading to some speculation about his future with the team.
One of the biggest areas of weakness for the Bucks this year has been on the defensive side of the ball. They haven't been able to stop many teams due to their lack of wing depth.
Middleton has been out to open the year due to injury but he should be returning soon. His presence should help the team on defense but Milwaukee could always look to upgrade.
The veteran forward has been a massive part of the Bucks franchise for years, helping them win a title in 2021. But injuries and inconsistent play have potentially doomed his time with the organization.
With Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge, Milwaukee could look to improve around the edges. The team could use Middleton and his $31 million contract to improve the roster, potentially even by adding another star into the mix.
In a new mock trade, Milwaukee lands another star by swapping Middleton out. They deal with the New Orleans Pelicans and essentially get a little young along the wing.
Milwaukee would land Pelicans star Brandon Ingram in the deal. New Orleans has been discussing Ingram around the league since last summer and they could finally pull the trigger.
The Pelicans would land Middleton and guard Pat Connaughton in the deal. New Orleans would get more veteran presence in the locker room with Middleton, along with another shooter in Connaughton.
While losing Middleton would hurt, landing Ingram could be a big win for Milwaukee. He could give the Bucks a younger, more athletic wing along the two stars.
Ingram is in the final year of his deal with the Pelicans so Milwaukee would need to give him a contract extension. But pairing him alongside Lillard and Antetokounmpo long-term could be a smart play.
The former No. 2 overall pick would give the Bucks more length on the court and a little more defensive help along the perimeter. While he has had his share of injury issues, Ingram is a true go-to type of scorer when on the floor.
The Bucks have multiple options to work with but moving Middleton could net them some strong assets to make the team more well-rounded.
More Bucks: Bucks' Damian Lillard Credits Adversity For Better Team Chemistry With Giannis