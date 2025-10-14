Bucks’ Myles Turner Suffers Injury, Out for Preseason Game vs Thunder
Big-ticket Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner has incurred a new injury ahead of his debut season with the team.
Per Milwaukee, the 6-foot-11 Texas product has been ruled out of Tuesday's preseason matchup against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
Turner is struggling with a sore right calf. Another new veteran signing, sharpshooting guard Gary Harris, will miss the action with a strained right hamstring.
Nine-time All-NBA superstar Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, will be joining his teammates on Tuesday night. He had appeared in just one of Milwaukee's three preseason contests so far.
The Bucks' normal starting backcourt, comprising point guard Kevin Porter Jr. and shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., will also be available. 3-point marksman AJ Green has gotten the nod as the club's starting small forward (ahead of Kyle Kuzma Taurean Prince), while re-signed perpetual Sixth Man of the Year contender Bobby Portis will start in Turner's stead.
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers has been playing Turner for just 18.4 minutes a night during the preseason, a respectable minutes load for a veteran starter playing in meaningless exhibition games. Still, Turner is lighting things up as a shooter even in limited minutes. He's averaged 10.3 points on a sparkling .667/.556/.667 slash line, plus 2.7 boards and 1.3 blocks.
The Bucks are undefeated (3-0) in preseason play thus far, while the Thunder are 2-2 so far, as they have opted to sit a lot of their top stars. The action tips off at 7 p.m. CT and can be watched on League Pass and Peacock.
A Bold Swing on Myles Turner
Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst took a bold swing this summer, when he opted to stretch and waive injured Bucks All-Star point guard Damian Lillard's remaining $112.6 million on his contract. The Bucks will now dole out $22.5 million in dead cap money to the now-Portland Trail Blazers guard across the next five seasons.
But Horst decided to make that move so that he could free up some present cap space, which he used to poach Turner away from the Indiana Pacers. Turner agreed to a four-year, $108.9 million deal, a fair contract for his talent as a 3-and-D, rim-running big man with admirable, switchy athleticism — but essentially, one needs to tack Lillard's money onto Turner's salary, too, since the Bucks can't use that money for anyone else.
Turner, 29, represents a significant present-day upgrade over 37-year-old former starting center Brook Lopez, whom he essentially played off the floor in Indiana's five-game first-round playoff series victory against Milwaukee this past spring. Lopez departed to sign with the LA Clippers in free agency.
