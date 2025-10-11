Giannis Antetokounmpo Made Unfortunate NBA History Due to Bucks' Struggles
The Milwaukee Bucks haven't been able to support Giannis Antetokounmpo in the way that he has been hoping they would in the seasons following their NBA championship in 2021.
Antetokounmpo has been one of the best players in the NBA for the last decade. Yet, the team around him hasn't been good enough for him to make another deep playoff run.
Jon Horst has made big swings to bring in guys who can help him, but those swings haven't really been able to work out. One stat shows just how little help he's had in the last couple of years.
One Stat Shows How Good Giannis Antetokounmpo Is and How Bad the Bucks Are
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Bucks have been historically terrible in the postseason after Giannis Antetokounmpo had fantastic regular seasons in the last three seasons.
"Antetokounmpo became the second player in NBA history to average 30 points in the regular season before failing to win a playoff series in three straight seasons (Oscar Robertson from 1964-65 to 1966-67 was the first)."
That shows just how bad the rest of the Bucks are once the postseason hits. They haven't been good enough to support Antetokounmpo's play once the games start to really matter.
Part of the problem, as Bobby Portis noted in an offseason interview, is that the Bucks haven't been healthy when the playoffs roll around. That has severely hindered their chances of success in the playoffs.
The Bucks Believe Their Offseason Moves Will Help Them Change Their Postseason Success
The Bucks are hoping to flip the script this season with the additions of Myles Turner and Cole Anthony. Those two outside forces will be key parts of the rotation all year long.
Of course, the fact that the rest of the Eastern Conference has players who are hurt helps the Bucks' chances of winning the conference. With the Pacers and the Celtics missing their best players, that will help their chances of making a deep run.
Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
