Bucks Newcomer Could Be Difference Between First-Round Exit and Deep Playoff Run
The Milwaukee Bucks made a very interesting decision in the offseason to waive Damian Lillard in order to make room for Myles Turner. They signed Turner to a four-year deal worth $108.9 million.
Turner was the starting center for the Indiana Pacers for a decade. Now, he has decided to play for the Bucks and will face his old team at least four times per year.
Milwaukee is putting a lot on Turner's shoulders. They are paying him to be the second-best player on the roster. One insider believes the season hinges on his shoulders.
Insider Believes Bucks' Season Hinges on Myles Turner's Play
ESPN's Chris Herring thinks that the Bucks will go as far as Turner will take them. He believes that his defense is especially key for next year.
"Turner was once a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate and still carries a good reputation on that end as a rim protector along with his floor-spacing ability. All of his skills will be necessary to help elevate Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks beyond the first round, which they've failed to do since 2022."
The Bucks are hoping that Turner can help protect the rim and stretch the floor on the offensive end of the court. He is the prototypical 3-and-D center, so he should fit well with Antetokounmpo.
Milwaukee is confident that Turner is going to be the perfect fit with him based on how he tore them apart in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight year.
Myles Turner Can Be an Effective Player For The Bucks
Turner has been a pretty solid player for the Pacers for quite a while. At no point was he the second-best player in Indiana, which is something he's asked to be on a new team.
If the Bucks aren't able to win this year, Antetokounmpo could end up asking out at the end of the season. That's why Turner's play is so critical to the future of the Bucks.
This past season with the Pacers, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 48.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc.
