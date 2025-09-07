Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks Future Hinges on Upcoming ‘Line in the Sand’ Decision, Says Insider
An insider believes Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks future could come down to a critical moment.
On a new episode of his The Zach Lowe Show, The Ringer's Zach Lowe weighed in on just how tenuous Antetokounmpo's long-term outlook with the team that drafted him could be.
"I wouldn't just sort of put this one to bed," Lowe said. "Next offseason is really shaping up to be an interesting one, because next offseason is when Giannis becomes extension-eligible. And it's like four years, $300 million, some crazy number, I can't remember what it is. And that's the line in the sand. He either signs that or he doesn't, and then '26-'27 is the last guaranteed year on his contract, he has a player option after that for $63 million. Holy smokes these salaries are getting high."
"And if he wants to put pressure on the organization, that's how to do it. I think even had he sort of made a soft request this summer, the Bucks would have said, 'No, we're not doing that. We're not trading you. You have two years left on your contract, plus the player option, we don't have to do that.' And I think he probably looked around, and said, 'What better option is there now?' Lowe said. "And then you look at the East, and it's like, 'Who are we really scared of?' I don't think the Bucks could win the East... but they do have Giannis, they do have the best player in the conference."
This story will be updated...