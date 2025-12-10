Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks continue to be at the center of NBA interest, ever since last week's ESPN reports that this chapter in Milwaukee sports history may reach its ending sooner rather than later.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania divulged some more information regarding the Bucks' strenuous situation.

"Wins and losses. That's the nature of the business right now in Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play and compete for his second NBA championship. This is a Bucks team right now that's playing and competing for a back end Play-In tournament slot."

The Bucks now stand at 10-15 overall, (1-7 without Antetokounmpo), having lost 10 of their last 12 games with their superstar out indefinitely with a calf strain.

"Conversations are active and open as of last week between Giannis and his agent Alex and the Milwaukee Bucks, and my understanding is the locker room can also feel the tension at play here and the harder dialogue that could occur: how this team shapes up the rest of this month," Charania continued. "They have six of their next nine games on the road, so this is a tough schedule coming up that the Bucks have. So it will come down to wins and losses, how this team looks before the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline."

In the latest addition to his Inside Pass series, Charania made clear the type of short-term pressure that the Bucks are facing.

"Should the Bucks' slide continue, sources said discussions between Antetokounmpo's representation and the franchise will escalate and lead to a resolution before the Feb. 5 trade deadline."

With Dec. 15 approaching, (the day that many NBA contracts become trade-eligible), if the Bucks wanted to make a last-ditch "win-now" trade to try and bolster the roster, they don't have a ton to work with: one trade-able first rounder and the contracts of Bobby Portis and Kyle Kuzma.

"I think it's a very pivotal time for us; it's sink or swim," Kyle Kuzma said after their game against Detroit on Satruday. "We have to treat it like that."

As Charania mentioned, their young standouts Ryan Rollins and AJ Green would probably have value to other teams, but Green can't be traded this season and it seems unlikely the Bucks would want to deal Rollins away as one of the only bright parts of their season so far.

Antetokounmpo is averaging about 29 points, 10 rebounds six assists, a steal and a block in 17 games this season, converting on 64 percent of his shot attempts.

