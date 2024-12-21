Bucks News: Doc Rivers Unpacks Critical Shift Behind Season Turnaround
The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the worst starts of any team in the NBA. They were just 1-6 in their first seven games. They were also 2-8 at one point. Milwaukee looked like they were in trouble heading into the middle part of the season after starting so far behind in the standings.
Since then, the Bucks have been playing much better basketball. They went on a run through the NBA Cup and emerged as champions. Even though they took a bad loss to the Cavaliers, they are still one of the hottest teams in the league. They are playing like they are true title contenders.
When asked about what has made such a difference for the Bucks in recent weeks, coach Doc Rivers had a pretty simple explanation for it; giving the ball more to his best player.
“Getting the ball in Giannis’ hands and letting Giannis dictate action,” Rivers said. “He’s our best player. And so, that’s what we’re doing. But, we gotta make sure we get it to him and then we gotta make sure to run to space.”
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player on the Bucks, and he might be the best player in the league. His stats are some of the best in the league. He's averaging almost 33 points, 11.6 rebounds, and six assists per game. He's also shooting an incredible 61% from the field.
It's strange that the Bucks took so long to give Giannis the ball more often. It's understandable that they need to keep Damian Lillard happy as the point guard of the team, but Antetokounmpo is much better than Lillard. He is the engine that makes this Bucks team go.
The Bucks are making a charge up the Eastern Conference standings. The East is the weaker conference this season, so they can make up some ground in a hurry. If they are able to stay healthy throughout the season, they have a really good shot to make a run in the playoffs.
As long as Antetokounmpo is out there on the floor, the Bucks have a chance to win every single game. He's on a rampage to win another league MVP and another championship. Staying healthy and playing better transition defense are the two keys that Milwaukee needs to keep in mind the rest of the way.
More Bucks news: Bucks Reportedly Looking to Upgrade Specific Position Ahead of Trade Deadline