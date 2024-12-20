Bucks Reportedly Looking to Upgrade Specific Position Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are playing like one of the best teams in the NBA right now. They are NBA Cup Champions and look like the title contender that they were supposed to be to start the season. Everything seems to be clicking for the Bucks right now, but it's only December.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing like the league MVP right now. His numbers are crazy right now, as he's averaging almost 33 points per game, 11.5 rebounds per game, and 6.1 assists per game. He's also shooting an incredible 61% from the field. He might be the best player in the league.
Despite how well the Bucks have been playing recently, they are still looking to improve their team down the stretch. Specifically, they are looking at the center position. Right now, they have Brook Lopez as their starter. He has played pretty well in his 17th year in the league.
Lopez is averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. He's also shooting 35.7% from three, which allows the Bucks to spread the floor even while Giannis is out there. Even so, Lopex is not getting any younger. They might need to look toward the center of the future.
According to some in the NBA, the Bucks have made calls around the league to get a lob-threat center to complement Lopez. That's not something they currently have on the roster. That would help when the Bucks are trying to score quickly in transition.
Milwaukee could have a few options in that regard. Robert Williams III is someone who has been mentioned as someone who could be on the trade block as a center. Clint Capela is, too, as he is already a lob-catcher for the Hawks right now. Kevon Looney looms as a choice potentially as well.
Any deal that the Bucks would try to make likely wouldn't happen until the trade deadline. They are still evaluating who might be available on the market and how much they might cost. They don't want to trade for someone at expense of the future, but they are in win-now mode.
If the Bucks are able to get a lob threat at the center spot, they become a team that could threaten the Celtics in the Eastern Conference. They become even more of a threat to make the NBA Finals than they have been over the last few weeks.
