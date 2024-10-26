Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Explains Hilarious Postgame Outfit After Loss to Bulls
After the Milwaukee Bucks lost 133-122 to the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Giannis Antetokounmpo showed up to his postgame press conference in unexpected attire — a Mr. Potato Head costume. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were unable to secure a win in their home opener, but that did not keep Antetokounmpo from what he calls his primary job, being a father.
Antetokounmpo explained that he wore the costume because after someone gets married, there is no more choice.
"You know you don't have no say in things," Antetokounmpo said after the game. "When the day starts, you have a schedule — this what you're gonna do today. You're going to practice, you're going to come back, you're going to interact with the kids, then you're gonna take a nap, and then we have a costume ready for you. You're gonna put that costume on it doesn't matter what you feel. Win or lose, you wear that costume because at the end of the day you're a father. And after a basketball player. So this is why I choose this costume because I'm a father first I have three kids."
Antetokounmpo married his wife Mariah in Greece during the offseason. The couple has three children. Antetokounmpo previously dressed up as The Hulk around Halloween last season, and his family has also worn The Wizard of Oz-themed costumes in the past.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have now started the 2024-25 season 1-1 following their loss to the Bulls on Friday. Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and added 11 rebounds and five assists, but his and the team's combined efforts were not enough for a 2-0 start. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks did win their season opener over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, as Antetokounmpo notched 25 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists in the 124-109 win.
The Bucks will the chance to rebound from the loss on Sunday with a game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Bucks will also play next week on Halloween. Will Antetokounmpo dress up in costume again?
More Bucks:
Doc Rivers Credits Bulls For Taking Advantage of Bucks Poor Defensive Effort
Top 3 Takeaways from Bucks' Surprising Loss to Lowly Bulls Friday Night