Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Refuses to Comment on Late Game Foul Call vs Hornets
The Milwaukee Bucks dropped a heartbreaker on Saturday. The Bucks lost their ninth game of the year to drop to 4-9 against the Charlotte Hornets, 115-114.
The Bucks had an opportunity to win the game, but a late foul call on Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo gave Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball two free throws and, ultimately, the lead, and the Bucks couldn't score on the game's final possession.
After the game, Antetokounmpo was asked about the foul call, but he refused to comment on the call.
“I’ve been in the league for, this is my 12th year, rule No. 1 – don’t give away your money," he said. "And rule No. 2, don’t forget rule No. 1. So I’m not going to comment on that. Thank you."
After the game, lead official Curtis Blair admitted the officials made the wrong call.
"During live play we called illegal leg to leg contact," Blair said. "During postgame review when we looked at the play there was no illegal contact on the play."
Antetokounmpo may have refused to comment on the call, but that didn't stop his teammates from commenting on the call.
Bobby Portis gave his two cents on the matter.
"I mean, obviously it is (frustrating) but I think we can do a better job of not putting ourselves in that position, right?" Portis said. "We let the one kid get 10 offensive rebounds and second-chance points, kick-out threes -- I think they made 3, 4 threes off those offensive rebounds -- so just the little things we take out and then we wouldn't be in those situations. I think it's more on us to clean up just the little things, the game within the game."
Bucks guard Pat Connaughton also chimed in before word came out that the call was indeed the wrong one.
"Look, it's the nature of sport," Connaughton said. "It's the human element of sport. I think Doc is correct in his reaction to it. I think Giannis is correct in his reaction to it. I also think Doc's done a great job impressing on us that the last play is what we're gonna see, but what could we have done better throughout the game."
Every little thing matters in the game's final minutes, and one could argue that this call hurt the Bucks in the long run.
Missed calls happen all the time, but they are emphasized even more when they occur in the final minutes.
More Bucks: Bucks Suffer Heartbreaking Loss as Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Possible Massive Mistake