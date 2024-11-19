NBA Confirms Missed Crucial Non-Call on Giannis Antetokounmpo That Led to Bucks Win
The Milwaukee Bucks have appeared to have found their groove. After their win against the Houston Rockets on Monday night, they improved to a 5-9 record and have now won three of their last four games.
Things seem to be going in the Bucks' direction now, and the win against the Rockets only helped. However, Monday's game wasn't without any controversy.
The Bucks narrowly escaped with the win over the Rockets, 101-100, but the NBA confirmed a crucial missed non-call against Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who caught the ball out of bounds after his clutch block with 20 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
Here's how the play transpired. Eric Nehm of The Athletic shared the news via Twitter/X.
“Antetokounmpo's (MIL) left foot is out of bounds when he receives the pass from Lopez (MIL).”
If the referees had correctly made the call, the Bucks would have given up the ball with the shot clock off to the Rockets with roughly 19 seconds left on the game clock.
Instead, the Bucks, who were down by one after the block, came up the court, and star guard Damian Lillard made a driving layup to give Milwaukee the lead with 3.2 seconds remaining.
The Rockets had an opportunity to win the game, but they came up short.
The NBA's failure to make crucial calls late in games has become a theme early on this season. Four other instances have already occurred, including Jayson Tatum traveling before a game-winning shot, Jusluyts Randle traveling before a game-winning shot, LaMelo Ball getting free throws when he shouldn't have against the Bucks, and now this.
Luckily, it worked in the Bucks' favor, but this is not good for the league.
Nonetheless, Antetokounmpo was brilliant for the Bucks in the win. In 36 minutes of action, he recorded 20 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the field, 13 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks.
The Bucks took advantage of the opportunity in what was a must-win game for the team. Milwaukee has started the season poorly, and although they are in a forgiving Eastern Conference, they want to get back in title contention.
They are from that now, but if they can play better basketball and make a trade to better their chances, then Milwaukee will be right back in the title mix.
More Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Refuses to Comment on Late Game Foul Call vs Hornets