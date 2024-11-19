NBA Confirms Missed Crucial Non-Call on Giannis Antetokounmpo That Led to Bucks Win

After two Last 2-Minute Reports showing incorrect calls against the Bucks, the Bucks were the beneficiary of an "incorrect non-call" on today's Last 2-Minute Report (https://t.co/U34sUFxDFe)



The NBA says Giannis Antetokounmpo caught the ball out of bounds after his clutch block. pic.twitter.com/OHDTaOCnYh