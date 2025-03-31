Bucks Reveal Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status Ahead of Suns Match
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. However, their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo landed on the injury report with a foot injury.
Nonetheless, Antetokounmpo is listed as probable. He is likely to play against the Suns on Tuesday.
The Bucks have continued listing Antetokounmpo on the injury report with a left foot sprain, though he has only missed one game since the All-Star break.
Despite the lingering issue, the two-time MVP has been dominant over his last five outings, averaging 30.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.0 steal per game while logging 33.2 minutes per contest.
The Greek Freak will likely play in his 62nd game of the season, barring anything catastrophic.
The last time Antetokounmpo was on the court, he played well, although he and his team fell short to the Atlanta Hawks, 145-124. He recorded 31 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field, nine rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 30 minutes.
The All-Star forward has produced at least 30 points in four consecutive games. The international superstar has scored 20 points or more in 14 of 15 appearances in March.
In the season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 points per game, 11.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 60.1 percent of the field in 61 games and 33.9 minutes of action.
The Bucks will look to take advantage of the Suns, who will be without their top player, Kevin Durant. Durant will be out for at least a week for Phoenix, having suffered a left sprained ankle on Sunday in their loss to the Houston Rockets.
This is a tough blow for the Suns and their playoff chances, as they are only 1.5 games out of the last Play-In spot in the loaded Western Conference.
The Bucks could get all the breaks they can, as they have lost four consecutive games. Milwaukee has dropped to the sixth seed in the East, three games below the No. 4 seed Indiana Pacers and the No. 5 seed Detroit Pistons.
The Bucks have posted a 24-14 record on their home court this season. Milwaukee tends to perform well when taking care of the ball, going 18-10 in games where they commit fewer turnovers than their opponents, averaging 12.9 turnovers per game.
On the other hand, the Suns have struggled on the road, holding a 12-25 record. Defensively, Phoenix has allowed an average of 116.4 points per game while being outscored by 2.1 points per contest.
Milwaukee has hit a rough patch over its last 10 games, going 4-6 while averaging 113.6 points per game.
