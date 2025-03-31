Suns Star Kevin Durant Downgraded Ahead of Bucks Matchup
The Milwaukee Bucks continue to be locked into a fight for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Now that Damian Lillard is out with blood clots, it makes it even more imperative that they get home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
They have a lot of work to do if they want to earn that spot. Right now, they sit sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, three full games behind the Pacers for that fourth spot.
If they want to make a late-season run, they have to beat some teams who aren't playing their best. That would include the Phoenix Suns.
Read more: Bobby Portis Could Leave Bucks This Offseason
Ahead of this game, Kevin Durant has found himself on the injury report. He rolled his ankle on a play that looked pretty bad.
The Suns are fighting for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. Right now, they are a game and a half behind the Kings for that tenth spot.
The Suns have had some of the worst vibes of any team this season, this is a team that the Bucks should be able to beat, even if Durant is on the court.
Milwaukee needs to see Kyle Kuzma take a step up offensively. With Lillard out, Kuzma now becomes the second option on the team when it comes to scoring.
The Bucks are a good team as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is out there and healthy. He is a player who can single-handedly carry the team, against the right opponent.
More Bucks news: How Damian Lillard Injury Impacts Giannis Antetokounmpo Future With Bucks
Milwaukee has to win this game if they want to have a better chance of avoiding the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs, as well. They would much rather face the Pacers if they can.
That starts by beating the Suns and keeping Antetokounmpo healthy for the rest of the regular season. He is by far the most important player the franchise has.
So far this season, Kevin Durant has averaged 26.6 points, six rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. He is shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 43 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks Star Damian Lillard Drops New Hip Hop Track for Signature Oakley Shades
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.