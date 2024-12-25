Bucks Trade Proposal: Milwaukee Could Land Multi-Time All-Star From East Rival
The Milwaukee Bucks are playing like one of the best teams in the NBA right now. They were able to win the NBA Cup because of that. Even though that was a solid midseason award for the whole team, that is not the ultimate goal. The Bucks want to win an NBA Championship even more.
Even though the Bucks are playing fairly well, there is a reason why they started playing so poorly this season. They clearly still have some roster flaws that need to be taken care of in order to make a run at an NBA Championship. Having just Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't going to be enough to win it all this season.
Milwaukee is clearly in win-now mode, so any trade they would try to make would see them give up some future assets. The Bucks probably won't make a move until closer to the trade deadline, but a three-team trade like this one that could help all three teams would take longer to work out, so talks could start earlier than February. This is how the trade proposal goes.
Bucks receive: Nikola Vucevic and Torrey Craig
Wolves receive: Brook Lopez and Jevon Carter
Bulls receive: Julius Randle, a 2031 first-round pick from Bucks, and a 2025 second-round draft pick from the Wolves
There is a lot going on in this trade, but it's one that could help all three teams fix the flaws that currently plague them. The Bucks would get an All-Star center who is putting up some great numbers and a forward who can add some depth off the bench.
Minnesota would get rid of a player who clearly hasn't fit in with the rest of the roster they have. Julius Randle seems to have mucked up the chemistry that the rest of the team has built with each other. Brook Lopez gives them the outside shooting they miss now that Karl-Anthony Towns is gone.
Chicago could finally start the rebuild that they need to do. Getting a first-round pick from the Bucks, as well as Randle, could help jumpstart the Bulls' much-needed reset. They have been stuck in the middle for quite a while, and getting rid of Vucevic might help them get better lottery odds.
There is a lot to think about for all three teams in this trade, but it's one of the rare trades that would help everyone involved.
