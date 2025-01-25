Bucks Viewed as Team to Help Facilitate Massive Jimmy Butler Trade: Report
The 25-17 Milwaukee Bucks have had a solid run since their dismal 2-8 season start. Milwaukee may be the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, but the team feels worlds removed from the class of the conference, the 36-7 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 31-14 Boston Celtics.
Milwaukee is reportedly kicking the tires on some trades with the February 6 deadline less than two weeks away, ostensibly with an eye on upgrading their personnel.
Nine-time All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, playing like he's capable of winning his third MVP award, and seven-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard are both on the north side of 30, but rapidly aging colleagues like center Brook Lopez and small forward Khris Middleton are depreciating as trade assets. Sixth man Bobby Portis is probably the team's most appetizing realistic trade chip (beyond draft equity), from an opposing front office's perspective.
Six-time All-Star Miami Heat small forward Jimmy Butler, who has been a thorn in the sides of the Antetokounmpo-era Bucks in the postseason since his Chicago Bulls days, has been floated as a potential ceiling-raising trade fit for Milwaukee.
The addition of Butler would give the Bucks a Hall of Fame "Big Three," although Antetokounmpo would be the oldest player at age 30. He would essentially be a massive Khris Middleton upgrade, and would add some extra playmaking to supplement the passing game of Lillard.
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Bucks might also consider serving as a trade partner to help Butler get to the Phoenix Suns, long rumored to number among his preferred trade destinations.
"Teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and Memphis Grizzlies have been viewed as the most likely organizations that can help facilitate a Butler-to-Phoenix trade or simply pursue him themselves," Siegel writes.
Would Milwaukee be up for helping make a deal happen, even if they don't get the best guy in the offing?
In his 25 healthy games with Miami, Butler is averaging 17.0 points while slashing .540/.361/.801, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals a night.
