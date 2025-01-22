Bucks Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Khris Middleton to West for 3-Time All-Star Guard
Former three-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks small forward Khris Middleton looks like a shadow of his former self this season.
The 6-foot-7 Texas A&M alum, 33, is recovering from a pair of offseason surgeries to both his ankles, and had long been on a minutes limit, though it's unclear if that continues to be the case.
Now, his minutes are limited because he has been demoted to a bench role by head coach Doc Rivers, behind the man ostensibly inked to a minimum deal to serve as his backup, 3-and-D swingman Taurean Prince.
In his 18 healthy games (averaging 23.5 minutes per), Middleton is averaging 12.6 points on .480/.377/.833 shooting splits, 5.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.9 steals a night.
Could the Bucks look to get off Middleton's $31.7 million contract this season in exchange for more playmaking help in the backcourt?
Milwaukee has recently been linked to former three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal, now with the Phoenix Suns, by NBA insider Marc Stein.
But what would a potential deal look like?
Donny Shea of The Sporting News breaks down the kind of pieces that would need to be shipped out by the Bucks in an exchange for Beal, who is earning $50.2 million this year. The 6-foot-4 vet is owed a combined $110.8 million across the next two seasons, including a $57.1 million player option for 2026-27.
"A swap of the two benched stars could make sense for both teams as the Bucks seek a reliable third-scoring option and the underperforming Suns explore potential upgrades to their rotation," Shea writes. "However, for this deal to occur, Beal would have to unexpectedly waive his no-trade clause."
Losing Portis and Middleton, two critical contributors to the Bucks' 2021 championship run, would truly signal the end of an era for Milwaukee. Beal has himself, like Middleton, been shifted to a reserve role, as Shea notes.
"Additionally, for the financials to work on both sides, the Bucks would have to move on from veteran scorer Bobby Portis and others as the restrictions imposed by the second apron limit their flexibility in trade negotiations," Shea adds.
"However, Beal’s shot creation and floor-spacing ability alongside Damian Lillard would present opposing defenses with an assortment of challenges as they collapse on a driving Giannis Antetokounmpo," Shea writes. "The 31-year old three-time All-Star will have one guaranteed year and a player option remaining on his contract at the end of this campaign."
This year, Beal is averaging 17.1 points while slashing .485/.386/.750, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per contest for the 21-21 Suns. Like Middleton, Beal has a lengthy injury history at this point, and has been available for just 30 games. His chemistry with his current club is also looking pretty dicey.
