Champion Bucks Forward Offers High Praise for Surprising Celtics Player
The Boston Celtics have been receiving lots of praise in the media this season after having a strong start and displaying signs of great team chemistry. The names Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and even Derrick White are constantly receiving high praise for their significant role on this team.
However, injured free agent former Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, older brother to eight-time Bucks All-NBA superstar power forward Giannis, recently gave a big shoutout on his podcast “Thanalysis” to a Celtics player whom he feels is “extremely underrated:” sixth man point guard Payton Pritchard.
”Listen, if someone told me you have one button, and one of those [Celtics] guys won’t play against you ever against ever again, that’s Payton Pritchard," Antetokounmpo said. "I didn’t say Jalen Brown. I didn’t say Jayson Tatum. I didn’t say Kristaps Porzingis. I did not say Jrue Holiday. I did not say Al Horford. I said Payton Pritchard, so, so, so, underrated.”
This isnt’t the first time someone has deemed Pritchard as underrated; in fact, that’s very common statement made by lots of fans recently.
Although the point guard has been coming off the bench this season, he’s already posted very notable performances that could easily land him a starting spot on a team with less depth.
In November, Pritchard scored 25 points against the Pistons. He also posted masterclass against the Bucks scoring 29 points, shooting 62% from the field. The 26-year-old has already tallied four 20+ point games this season, averaging 8.9 points, 3.2 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game off the bench.
He plays a critical role coming off the bench adding depth to an already stacked starting lineup. Pritchard is important to the Celtics due to his versatility, high basketball IQ, and shot making ability. He is also a big help defensively strengthening the Celtics perimeter defense.
Not only does Antetokounmpo emphasize Pritchard’s skill and talent, but he puts even more emphasis on the Celtics’ backup point guard’s love for the game.
”I am telling you, this guy is so, so underrated," Antetokounmpo said. "He’s a dog. You see this guy playing one-on-one on outside courts, this guy has so much love for basketball. So that’s dangerous when you have so much love for basketball. You’ll be ready to rock.”
Thanasis Antetokounmpo goes on to stand ten toes down on his sentiments, after his co-host warned him fans would be appalled by this take. He fully believes the world needs to start giving Payton Pritchard his flowers.
