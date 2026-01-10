Giannis gets best of LeBron when it counts

When Giannis Antetokounmpo was drafted in 2015, a skinny kid from Greece, LeBron James was cemented as the player of his era. James had won four MVPs and two titles already, and was on his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James, of course, is a Laker now, his third team -- and the third for which he's been a champion. And Antetokounmpo, at least for now, is still a Buck, a champion and MVP himself.

They had not played since 2022 until Friday night.

With James now 41, they may not match up many more times, so there was significance in the Bucks' important 105-101 road win, and especially how it ended. While Giannis didn't have his strongest scoring game (just 21 points, his lowest in a full game this season), he made two plays against LeBron on the other side when it mattered. Both came after the game had been tied at 101.

A changing of the guard? Not really, since that's likely happened some time ago, even as James remains a force in his own way. But on this night, the decade-younger player did have the defining sequence.

First, Giannis blocked LeBron from behind, as the latter had darted through the middle of the lane for seemed an easy layup. The Bucks had seemingly blown the coverage, and AJ Green was easy prey. LeBron never saw Giannis coming, though, as the taller player reached in with his right hand from behind. Kevin Porter Jr. recovered the rebound off the floor.

Porter Jr. was fouled on a three-point attempt by Luka Doncic, and made two.

Then, with the Lakers down 103-101, James grabbed a defensive rebound and walked the ball up. Giannis nudged over two attempted screens,, stayed with LeBron as the Laker curled to the right and back into the lane.... and slapped the ball out from behind with under two seconds to go. Porter Jr. ended up with the ball again. Two free throws.

Ballgame. The Lakers' first clutch loss in 14 such scenarios this season. And a huge victory for the Bucks, who are now 5-2 since their superstar returned.

GIANNIS STOPS BRON ON BACK TO BACK PLAYS FOR THE WIN 😳 pic.twitter.com/u2GmiWMsUq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2026

"Down the stretch, I just wanted to take the challenge," Antetokounmpo said. "I wanted to stay in front of him as best I could. Because you knew that he's going to make a play. He's not going to pass it."

That wasn't meant as disrespect.

They hugged after, and Giannis took a signed jersey from James.

After he took the game.