Christmas Day Snub Fueling Bucks Ahead of Critical 2024-25 NBA Season
The Milwaukee Bucks will enter the new NBA season ready to prove to everyone that they can be the dominant team many expect them to be. After being bounced out in the first round of the postseason last year, Milwaukee is looking forward to the challenge.
They still have two star players to lead the way, guard Damian Lillard and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. With them in the mix, Milwaukee believes that they can win each time out on the floor.
But heading into the season, the Bucks are using a slight against them as motivation. Despite being viewed as a top team, Milwaukee wasn't given a spot on the infamous NBA Christmas Day games.
Multiple members of the Bucks weighed in on being overlooked heading into the season.
"I think, somewhat, we've been overlooked," Milwaukee forward Khris Middleton said. "We should have had a Christmas Day game, I believe. But the NBA felt different. I don't need that as extra motivation ... but disappointed a little bit."
Antetokoumpo opened up about the team being overlooked also. He is normally soft-spoken but decided to weigh in on it all.
"We've always been overlooked," Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo added.
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers weighed in as well.
"We all pay attention to it," Rivers said. "We see it, we read it. ... I don't think I'll have to use it, it'll use itself, if you know what I mean."
However, the players know that they can compete with anyone in the NBA.
"We're definitely in that group," Middleton said. "You have Dame and Giannis, for sure. You include myself, Brook [Lopez], the rest of the crew -- we're definitely one of the top contenders in the East, no matter who else they've [added] out there or who else has won in the past. I'm sure those teams feel the same way about themselves too."
Milwaukee will need to go up against the reigning NBA champions, the Boston Celtics, if they want to take over the Eastern Conference. They have the tools and players to make it happen but it won't be easy.
The Bucks will need to come together to reach their goals and it all starts with how they gel during training camp. Milwaukee will be looking for their second title in the last couple of seasons after the franchise won the championship in 2021.
