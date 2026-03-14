Giannis' availability decided, How to watch Milwaukee Bucks-Atlanta Hawks, Lineups, Injuries, Betting Lines & More

The Milwaukee Bucks come off an empty trip to Miami where they slowed down Bam Adebayo following his historic 83-point game but couldn’t come away with a win, falling 112-105. As a result, this stop in Atlanta becomes a must-win if the team’s already unlikely hopes of reaching the play-in round of the postseason are to avoid becoming unrealistic.

It doesn’t bode well for team morale that Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to miss this contest against the Atlanta Hawks due to an ankle sprain. He was originally listed as questionable due to right calf injury management, a sign that the team is prioritizing being smart with its franchise player’s health over a playoff pursuit. Kevin Porter Jr. will play, returning from a bout with knee swelling.

Antetokounmpo scored 31 points against Heat, but it’s tough to see how playing major minutes is a good idea for him going forward with the season slipping away. Milwaukee enters Saturday’s matinee in the ATL 11 games under .500, six games back of the 10th-seeded Charlotte Hornets. The Bucks do hold a tiebreaker, but they’re running out of time and have little room for error.

The Hawks have caught the Philadelphia 76ers in the race for the No. 8 seed, having prevailed in all five of their March games thus far and running their win streak to eight. This is the fourth game of a five-game homestand for Atlanta, which closes with a game against Orlando on Monday.

Kevin Porter Jr., who has been sidelined by knee swelling, will miss his third consecutive game.

Antetokounmpo missed 16 contests following his latest calf strain and returned in a loss to the Boston Celtics on March 2. The Bucks are 1-5 since his return, and this will be the second game he’s missed.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks at Hawks

Game date, time and location: Saturday, March 14, 3:10 p.m. EST, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: FanDuel Sports Wisconsin (Bucks), FanDuel Sports Network South (Hawks)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), FM 92.9 FM The Game (Hawks)

Bucks hit the road for final meeting of season vs. Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks (27-38) visit the Atlanta Hawks (35-31) in the final of three matchups between the teams this season. Wisconsin native Jalen Johnson, a first-time All-Star, has yet to lead his team in scoring against the Bucks this season but does have a 16-rebound game to his credit in a 112-110 home loss on Jan. 19.

Antetokounmpo led the way with 21 points and 17 rebounds in that win and scored 24 in a 131-113 loss on March 4 in a game the Bucks had to have and led at the half but wound up fumbling away.

The Bucks hold a narrow 122-121 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 1968.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Hawks -10.5 (-108), Bucks +10.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Hawks -470, Bucks +360

Total: 228.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HAWKS

F Corey Kispert

F Jalen Johnson

C Onyeka Okongwu

G Nickeil Alexander-Walker

G Dyson Daniels

BUCKS

G/F Kevin Porter Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

INJURY REPORT

HAWKS

Jonathan Kuminga: Out - Left Knee Injury Management

RayJ Dennis: Out - G League (Two-way)

Keshon Gilbert: Out - G League (Two-way)

Asa Newell: Out - G League (Two-way)

BUCKS

Kevin Porter Jr.: Available - Right Knee Swelling

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Ousmane Dieng: Out - Illness

Cormac Ryan: Out - G League (Two-way)

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)