Gary Trent Jr. Named Bucks' Biggest X-Factor For By Bleacher Report
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The 2024-25 NBA season is just around the corner and with that came Bleacher Report's annual list naming every team's biggest x-factor coming into this season.
According to Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes, he believes the play of Gary Trent Jr. will be the Milwaukee Bucks biggest x-factor this year.
An absolute heist of a free-agent signing, Gary Trent Jr. gives the Milwaukee Bucks a fifth starter at a 14th-man price. Wins in the financial ledger don't count like the ones earned on the floor, though. If Trent doesn't deliver for the contending Bucks in the highest-stakes scenario he's ever seen as a pro, nobody will remember what a bargain he was.- Grant Hughes, , Bleacher Report
That will start on defense, where Trent must prove he's more than an opportunistic passing-lane jumper. Steals are valuable, and Trent has produced in that area by averaging at least 1.0 theft per game in each of the last four seasons, peaking at 1.7 in 2021-22 with the Toronto Raptors.
Milwaukee will need him to bring more force than finesse, as Trent is in line to take on extremely difficult assignments every night. Khris Middleton is the Bucks' other starting wing, but he underwent dual ankle surgeries over the summer and has missed nearly half of his team's games over the last two years. Damian Lillard has never been even an average defender.
Often, it'll be Trent matched up against the opponent's highest-scoring wing or guard threat.
The Bucks are going to get elite shooting from their new starter, as Trent's career long-range hit-rate of 38.6 percent could actually climb with so many other threats drawing attention away from him.
We'll see how things go on the other end.
Taking into account that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard could have been the obvious choices here being this team will ultimately go as far as this particular duo can lead them, I have no problem with the choice of Trent.
There is no question that Milwaukee got an absoulte steal by signing Trent for only $2.6 million on a one year deal. Coming off a strong showing with the Toronto Raptors that saw him average 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 42.6% shooting and 39.3% from three, Trent is projected to be a starter in the backcourt with Lillard.
The Bucks should get elite shooting from Trent since he is a career 38.6% three-point shooter. Some would think he even has a shot to increase that number based on the open looks he should get with defenders focused on Antetokounmpo and Lillard's presence.
It's crazy to see that Trent is getting paid like he's one of the last men coming off the bench based on his talent. According to HoopsHype, Trent will be the 350th best-paid NBA player this year and the 160th best-paid guard this year. That alone is immense value for someone who is projected to be a viable starter on both ends of the court for a team coming into the season with such high expectations.
While he is expected to give an offensive boost from beyond the arc, Trent's biggest value in the starting lineup should come from his defense. As an opportunistic defender who likes to jump passing lanes, Trent will have to showcase that he can do even more on that side of the court.
Having averaged 1.0 or more steals per game in each of the last four seasons, including a career-high 1.7 steals per game mark in 2021-22 with the Raptors, Trent will be expected to handle the tough assignments on the defensive end, which will allow Lillard to conserve most of his energy for scoring and playmaking on the offensive end.
It's no secret that Lillard is a below average NBA defender and Khris Middleton will be coming off dual ankle surgeries over the summer, leaving Trent to be in line to have the task of guarding the opposing team's top offensive threats in the backcourt or on the wing.
If he can provide a defensive boost to a team that finished ranked 21st out of 30 teams by giving up 116.4 points per game allowed last season then the Bucks should have a good chance to finish at the top of the Eastern Conference and be playing deep in to May and possibly June this upcoming season.
