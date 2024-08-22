NBA Trade Idea: Bucks Land Up-And-Coming Bulls Player From Chicago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Bucks could potentially look into strengthening its defensive backcourt to accompany for Damian Lillard's defensive deficiencies while also giving it a much-needed offensive boost off the bench.
That could constitute making a move on the trade market for one of the league's most underrated budding young guards that quietly had a strong finish during the second half of last season.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes tossed out an hypothetical trade that sends Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Bucks receive: Ayo Dosunmu
Bulls receive: Pat Connaughton and a 2031 first-round swap
For the Bulls, betting against the 2031 version of a hugely expensive and second-apron-limited Bucks squad is just good business.- Grant Hughes, Bleacher Report
Dosunmu would be an upgrade over Pat Connaughton in the rotation, could spell Damian Lillard at the point and brings much more youth and athleticism than anyone else who figures to see the floor regularly in Milwaukee—unless Andre Jackson Jr. forces his way into more playing time.
Last season, Dosunmu had a breakout sophomore year after he recorded a career-high 12.2 points on 9.5 field goal attempts per game. Known mostly as an athletic guard, who's a strong on-ball defender, Dosunmo wound up finishing the year shooting 50.1% from the field and 40.3% from three, which marked his best percentage beyond the arc throughout his three-year NBA career.
More importantly than setting a new career-high in points per game, Dosunmo exploded during the second half. The 6-foot-4 guard, erupted down the stretch of the final 38 games, dropping 16.3 points per game on 52.4% from the field, 43.5% from downtown, and 83.5% from the line.
This near half of a season sample size should not be taken lightly. As Dosunmo prepares for his fourth season, it's clear enough to at least expect more of the same going forward into 2024-2025 from the former Illinois star.
Knowing there is a strong possibility Dosumnu can build off a strong showing from last season, the 2021 NBA Draft second-round pick will be looking for a big payday when he hits free agency after the 2025-26 season. As a result, this is why the report suggests Chicago could toy with the idea of trading him now instead of losing out on him to free agency later down the line.
If this opportunity presented itself to Bucks general manager Jon Horst, it's something he certainly should look hard at.
