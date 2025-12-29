Giannis' minutes restriction thoughts provide major clue on Bucks future

If you’re a Milwaukee Bucks fan who isn’t interested in trading Giannis Antetokounmpo and rebuilding, the final weekend of 2025 delivered hope.

Even though the garbage-time dunk heard round the world stole the headlines, the most important development from Antetokounmpo’s return on Saturday night lay in the weeds, readily available to anyone eager for details on how the “Greek Freak” felt about his minutes restriction.

According to Antetokounmpo, it’s going to last 5-10 games. The new year will open with Doc Rivers monitoring and massaging his star forward’s playing time.

Within that message, as his fantasy owners and avid DFS players can already tell you, lies the nugget that Giannis intends to stay in Milwaukee. It hits differently than the soap opera-like feel the “Greek Freak” saga has taken through the season’s first few months.

Antetokounmpo has tried to separate his agenda from his agent’s, which doesn’t really jive. Rumors that he’s open to change have been around since the offseason and it’s felt like he’s had one foot in and one foot out, but that changed some in Chicago.

“The goal is to stay healthy and be available for the team and make the playoffs,” Antetokounmpo said after addressing his last-second windmill dunk. “We gotta dig ourselves out of this hole that we’ve dug ourselves into and hopefully later in the year I can be available for my team in the playoffs.”

Even though that “hopefully” is thrown in there, Antetokounmpo actually planning to be in the mix come postseason is something everyone associated with the Bucks needed to hear. Teammates, front office personnel, coaches and fans have all come to terms with a future that doesn’t include the two-time MVP.

Following Saturday's return, Giannis embraced his late-dunk heel turn, explaining that he wants his team to be nasty in order to get back on track. In seeking out a new identity, it definitely sounds like he wants to get in the mud with his team, grind, hurt some feelings and get the franchise back on track.

The NBA is a tight-knit community and secrets don’t stay uncovered long, which is why we know Antetokounmpo wouldn’t mind being in New York. It’s why he’s been linked to Miami. He hasn’t refuted reporting that he’s concerned his window to win a second title is closing. It’s obvious he’s frustrated with what has transpired since the 2020-21 championship season. The Bucks haven’t even reached a conference finals since winning it all and have been bounced in the first round three straight years.

Last season was the first since ‘17-’18 that failed to produce a Central Division title. Milwaukee’s decline was punctuated by the exit of Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, who will likely have their jerseys raised to the rafters at Fiserv Forum once they retire. Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard are both in Portland. Long-time nemesis Myles Turner is on board.

This is a new era of Bucks basketball, and even though he hadn’t officially issued the trade demand that would bring about his departure, it didn’t sound like he wanted to be a part of whatever is next in Milwaukee.

That can no longer be said after hearing that soundbite above. Young guards Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins will have more playmaking on their plate with Giannis playing less minutes, and that’s great for their continued development. Turner and Kyle Kuzma will see more touches. Bobby Portis, used to filling the go-to role when the Bucks’ star sits, will have to do a little more of that over the next few weeks.

If all goes well, Milwaukee will dig out of the hole its in, reach the postseason and be able to build around Antetokounmpo for years to come. Given where the team was on Dec. 3, when Giannis wound up crumpled in a heap with a non-contact injury on the same day it was reported by ESPN that his agent would be exploring a potential departure, the Bucks’ darkest days may be behind them.

