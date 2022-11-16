"This kid is going to be a problem!"-Giannis Antetokounmpo is fascinated by Victor Wembanyama

The NBA season is in full effect, but some teams are already focused on next year. That is because the league is getting ready for a player, unlike anything we have seen before.

French prospect Victor Wembanyama is currently playing for the Metropolitans 92 of the Pro A. He is widely regarded to be the consensus #1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, as no player has been covered like this since LeBron James came into the league.

Victor is already the talk of the NBA, and several stars have already expressed their admiration for the young prospect. One of them is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has seen Wembaynama play before. The 'Greek Freak' warned his friend and teammate Serge Ibaka that this kid is going to be a big problem for the whole NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo asks the league to get ready for Victor Wembanyama

Giannis was recently on Serge Ibaka's show 'How Hungry are you?' and Ibaka asked about Victor. Giannis was well aware of who the French prospect is, and he sent out a warning:

"Get ready, my freind... My friend you will in the league when this kid comes, you have to get ready." Giannis told Serge.

"This kid is going to be a problem. A big problem. I've never seen this before in my life. I saw him up close; he was on the same team as my brother Kostas. He's taller than Rudy Gobert. He can block shots like Rudy but shoot like KD. Bro, bro. Crazy, crazy. He has a good attitude. If he stays healthy, he's going to be really good." Giannis explained.

The league has seen players like Kevin Durant, a unicorn, or LeBron James, an all-around superstar, or Michael Jordan, an athletic scoring legend. But there has never been a player as tall as Wenbemyama who can shoot so well and handle the ball and move like a guard.

The NBA is preventing teams from tanking

With Victor widely expected to go #1 overall in next year's Draft, teams are expected to tank for the number one pick. The league has seen this in the past and has come under heavy scrutiny.

The NBA has taken some measures in the past by changing the draft odds. But this time, they are looking to take even more drastic measures. Adam Silver has said that the league has considered implementing a relegation system similar to European football.

They also sent out notices to the teams about tanking ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft. But sometimes teams are willing to risk punishment if a generational talent can fall into their lap. One thing's for sure. The 'Wemby' sweepstakes will be a must-watch near the end of the season.

