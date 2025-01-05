Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton Land on Bucks Injury Report Ahead of Raptors Matchup
The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a tough loss on Saturday when they dropped their 16th game of the season to the Portland Trail Blazers.
More Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Out Bucks Inconsistency This Season
The Bucks will look to avoid going back to .500 on Monday when they take on the Toronto Raptors. The Bucks could use all the help they could get to get out of their current rut, and they will likely be with their star forwards, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.
Antetokounmpo and Middleton are listed as probable for their matchup against the Raptors on Monday.
Antetokounmpo, who is dealing with a knee issue, has been a mainstay on the injury report through the early part of the season due to right patella tendinopathy, though he'll likely give it a go on Monday.
The superstar has played in three consecutive outings since he logged a four-game absence due to back spasms and an illness. In that three-game span, he has averaged 29.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.3 steals across 36.7 minutes per contest.
The superstar forward was incredible in his last outing, recording 31 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 38 minutes of action. Antetokounmpo shot 14-for-27 from the field, but it wasn't enough to earn the win.
Middleton is dealing with his ankle issues and is also listed as probable. He continues to be listed as probable but has appeared in 12 consecutive contests, including seven straight starts.
After scoring in double figures in seven straight games, Middleton dropped a dud against Portland, finishing with two points on 1-for-5 shooting from the field, along with seven rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes in the loss.
The Bucks will look to get back to their winning ways after they've dropped two consecutive games and four of their last five.
Milwaukee is a less-than-impressive 15-14 against conference opponents. Milwaukee is third in the league with 35.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 9.6.
The Raptors are shooting 46.3 percent from the field this season, 1.0 percentage points higher than the 45.3 percent the Bucks allow to opponents—the Raptors average 112.3 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 118.7 the Raptors give up.
The Bucks have been mediocre, 5-5, in their last 10 games. They are averaging 109.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 9.8 steals, and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points.
More Bucks: Doc Rivers Lays Into 'Disappointing' and 'Frustrating' Bucks Losses