Doc Rivers Lays Into 'Disappointing' and 'Frustrating' Bucks Losses
The Milwaukee Bucks dropped another frustrating game on Saturday, this time to the Portland Trail Blazers. It was a poor showing for Milwaukee on their home floor against one of the worst teams in the NBA.
This was just another in a recent string of losses for the Bucks that they could have won. Since winning the NBA Cup, the Bucks have seemed to resort back to the old ways that saw them start the year off very poorly.
After the game, head coach Doc Rivers laid into his team for their frustrating brand of basketball.
"Very, very (disappointing). It's frustrating watching us play...We're not playing right and it's on both ends. Defensively, we're getting beat off the dribble over and over again, getting beat on the glass. Offensively, I don't see us playing with much pace."
Star Giannis Antetokounmpo was also confused as to what happened in this game. Much like everyone else, Antetokounmpo couldn't understand how Milwaukee has been so inconsistent this season.
Antetokounmpo did take some blame and provided a way for himself to be better going forward.
“I gotta be more aggressive,” he said. “I gotta get back in rhythm. I’m not in rhythm right now. Missed a lot of layups. I feel like the illness took a lot; a toll on me. And slowly, slowly I’m getting back, ramping back to it. It was the first time I was out – not for the duration for the nine days because I wasn’t for nine days sick – but like those four, five days that I was it took a lot out of my body.
The Bucks star has been carrying a heavy load all year for this team but he knows he can do more. Milwaukee will only go as far as he can carry them but he will need some help if the Bucks are to find any real success this season.
Late-game execution has been the biggest problem for this Bucks team. They find themselves in many of the games that they've lost but they just can't close.
This team will need to take a hard look at themselves to fix the issues, otherwise, they could be in for another lost season.
More Bucks: Two Crucial Bucks Trade Targets Now Injured as Trade Deadline Nears
Bucks Trade Proposal Sees Milwaukee Add Rival Bulls Star
Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals How Bucks Have Been 'Very Bad' This Season