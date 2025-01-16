Bucks Star Guard Suffers New Injury During Blowout Win vs Magic
Although the Milwaukee Bucks handily obliterated one of their perceived closest rivals in the Eastern Conference, the Orlando Magic in Fiserv Forum, 122-93, it wasn't all good news for the ascendant Bucks on Wednesday.
With just 6.4 seconds remaining in the opening half of the contest, freshly minted starting shooting guard Andre Jackson Jr. hurt his right side in a collision with two-way Magic shooting guard Trevelin Queen.
The Orlando wing, defending eight-time All-Star Bucks point guard Damian Lillard, was trying to navigate around a Jackson pick. Jackson instantly departed the game and headed for the Bucks locker room, prior to the end of the half.
Milwaukee led big at the break, 62-41.
More Bucks: Lou Williams Believes Bucks' Massive Roster Change Makes Them 'Dangerous'
PerJim Owczarski of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Jackson did attempt to warm up for the second half, with head athletic trainer Scott Faust keeping a watchful eye on his efforts. Owczarski notes that Jackson still looked to be dealing with major pain on his afflicted right side, and ultimately returned to the home locker room.
When Jackson re-emerged, he stayed glued to the bench for the rest of the night. AJ Green, essentially Doc Rivers' new Pat Connaughton in his rotation, started in the backcourt next to Damian Lillard in Jackson's stead.
More Bucks: Bucks' Bobby Portis Unpacks Why Victor Wembanyama Will be Greatest Defender Ever
Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports that the Bucks' PR team indicated that he had incurred a right hip contusion and was ruled out for the second half entirely.
In just 15:05 of action, Jackson finished with no points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Green finished with just two points and five boards in an elevated role, although in fairness with the game out of control by the third quarter he didn't wind up playing much, either.
The Bucks had already been playing without another critical shooting guard in their rotation, original starting two Gary Trent Jr., due to a hip injury of own. The veteran swingman incurred a left hip flexor ailment in the Bucks' 140-106 blowout loss to the Magic on January 12.
This year, Jackson is averaging a modest line of 3.5 points on .427/.357/.538 shooting splits, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.6 steals in 38 healthy bouts (30 starts). His biggest value arrives on defense, and in the little role player stuff — like setting hard picks — he does so well.
It remains to be seen if Jackson — or Trent — will be available for Milwaukee's next bout, another home game — this time against the lowly Toronto Raptors.
More Bucks:
Doc Rivers Provides Update on Surprising Khris Middleton Injury Absence
Bucks Need to Stick with Dominant Starting Lineup
For the latest Milwaukee Bucks news and notes, stay glued to Bucks On SI.