Giannis out, How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Cleveland Cavaliers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Cleveland Cavaliers looking to win consecutive games for the first time all month. Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo’s return, the Bucks have faded since the All-Star break and are in danger of dropping their 40th game in a season that has slipped away and looks destined to end without a playoff appearance for the first time since 2015-16.

Antetokounmpo has been navigating through right calf injury management, missing games and being listed as questionable despite participating in Sunday’s 131-123 victory over Indiana, leading the way with 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. He’s officially been ruled out with a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise and will be re-evaluated in one week.

Antetokounmpo scored 31 points against Heat, but it’s tough to see how playing major minutes is a good idea for him going forward with the season slipping away. Milwaukee enters Saturday’s matinee in the ATL 11 games under .500, six games back of the 10th-seeded Charlotte Hornets. The Bucks do hold a tiebreaker, but they’re running out of time and have little room for error.

Cleveland comes off a 130-120 upset loss to the Dallas Mavericks despite Donovan Mitchell’s 26 points and 11 assists. Rookie of the Year favorite Cooper Flagg finished with 27 points and 10 assists as the Cavs defense was victimized by three 30-plus scoring quarters from the visitors, who made 15 3-pointers and shot 53 percent from the field.

The Cavs have lost consecutive games only once in 2026, which featured a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 25 prior to also falling in Detroit a couple of nights later. Cleveland remains fourth in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games behind No. 3 New York and 2.5 clear of a 5-team pack looking to finish top-six in order to avoid the play-in tournament.

Milwaukee is 16-18 at home this season and is 20-26 vs. the rest of the East. The Bucks have been at their best against Central Division foes, entering this matchup 9-5. Cleveland is 8-5, has gone 19-14 on the road and is 26-17 against Eastern Conference competition.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks vs. Cavs

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, March 17, 8:10 p.m. EST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: Peacock, FanDuel Sports Wisconsin (Bucks), FanDuel Sports Network Ohio (Cavs)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), FM WTAM (Cavs)

Bucks look to gain season split vs. Cavs

The Milwaukee Bucks (28-39) host the Cleveland Cavs (41-27) in the fourth and final matchup between the Central Division rivals. A Bucks win would give them a split of the series for the third time in four seasons.

A 118-116 upset on Feb. 25 snapped a seven-game losing streak at the hands of the Cavs as Kevin Porter Jr. led the way with 20 points and Jericho Sims grabbed 10 boards as Milwaukee snapped Cleveland’s seven-game win streak.

The Cavs won the first two matchups in late October and November. The winner in every game this season has scored 118 points.

The Bucks hold a 133-107 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 1970-71. Milwaukee won the first 10 games and 18 of the first 20.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Cavs -11.5 (-102), Bucks +11.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Cavs -500, Bucks +380

Total: 226.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

CAVS

G/F Keon Ellis

F Dean Wade

C Evan Mobley

G James Harden

G Donovan Mitchell

BUCKS

G/F Kevin Porter Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

C Jericho Sims



G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

INJURY REPORT

CAVS

Jaylon Tyson: Probable - Left Ankle Soreness

Sam Merrill: Questionable - Left Hamstring Tightness

Jarrett Allen: Out - Right Knee Tendinitis

Craig Porter Jr.: Out - Left Groin Strain

Tyrese Proctor: Out - Right Quad Strain

Olivier Sarr: Out - G League (Two-way)

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable - Left Ankle Sprain

Myles Turner: Questionable - Right Calf Strain

Ryan Rollins: Questionable - Illness

Ousmane Dieng: Out - Illness

Cormac Ryan: Available - G League (Two-way)

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)