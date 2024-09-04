Hall of Fame NBA Observer Expects Lillard 'Vengeance Tour' in 2024-25
MILWAUKEE — It's no secret that Damian Lillard's first season with the Milwaukee Bucks was underwhelming.
The trade that paired Dame with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo generated serious buzz. Yes, losing rock-steady Jrue Holiday hurt, but the Bucks were getting Lillard, the longtime explosive scorer who would return Milwaukee to its rightful place as an NBA title contender. In Season 1, that didn't work out.
Untimely injuries to Dame and Giannis doomed Milwaukee in the playoffs. Worse, Holiday won another championship in Boston.
Yes, Dame's scoring average dropped by nearly eight points per game — the hard evidence that he is the Bucks' No. 2 scoring option after Giannis — but Lillard was an NBA All-Star for the eighth time.
Among Dame's believers is Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame journalist Marc J. Spears. Appearing on this week's Hear District podcast with Bucks legend Marques Johnson and NCAA champion Kris Johnson, Spears said he expects a big bounce-back from Lillard.
"I think Dame is going to have an outstanding year. I mean, I think with Dame, what happened with him off the court, I certainly know that there was a lot of pain with the transition in his life, with his change in his life with his relationship, not being around his kids, and coming to a new city for the first time ... so I think you're going to see a better him this year. Not that he wasn't great last year, but I think he'll be on a vengeance tour."- Marc J. Spears
Spears noted that Lillard's recent workouts with American endurance athlete David Goggins are proof that he is intends to come back better than ever.
"He listens," Spears said of Lillard. "He hears it. He processes it. I think he and Giannis [Antetokounmpo] are going to be very scary together. Giannis just has to stay healthy."
