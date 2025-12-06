With a Hall of Fame basketball career by the age of 31, Giannis Antetokoumnpo has earned that designation without dunking another ball.



In 13 NBA seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokoumnpo has a basketball resume few can match – 2x MVP, 9x All-NBA, 9x All-Star, 1x DPOY, 1x Most-Improved, 1x Finals MVP, and 1x NBA Champion.



With no signs of slowing down in sight, and still as hungry as any player alive, how phenomenal could Giannis' next decade of hoops be?



The Greek Freek has accomplished so many impressive feats on and off the hardwood in both Milwaukee and Greece, its hard to narrow down his best moments to just three.



But we tried anyway.



Today we celebrate Giannis Antetokoumnpo's three best Milwaukee Bucks moments on the court for his 31st birthday.

3. Giannis' Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner in The Garden over Melo's Knicks

Back in early 2017, still just a young Buck at the time, Giannis made one of his biggest splashes onto the national scene.



Antetekoumnpo pulled up for a contested middy and drilled a buzzer-beating game-winner, in The Garden, over Carmelo Anthony's Knicks.



One of his first big marquee Milwaukee Bucks moments, on a stage he revered, against a hall-of-famer he looked up to early in his development.



Antetokoumnpo dropped 27 PTS on 10/14 2P and 6/7 FT with 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and 1 steal.



That 2017 season is when Giannis really became a household name:



1) became first Greek All-Star ever, first Bucks All-Star since Michael Redd in 2004, and first Bucks All-Star Starter since Sidney Moncrief in 1984.



2) voted by the fans as an All-Star Starter over proven stars like Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, and Carmelo Anthony.



3) became first player in NBA history to finish top-20 in total points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks in a season, via Mirin Fader's book, Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP.



Kobe Bryant's mentality



Kevin Durant's versatility



How did Giannis's NBA idols become his peers?



2. Antetokoumnpo Blocks Ayton, wins 2021 NBA Finals Game 4

Giannis sees Devin Booker float up a finger roll – only his defensive instincts tell him Booker's not shooting a layup, he's releasing too far from the rim.



Antetokoumnpo's Alley-Oop spidey senses were tingling.



Giannis turns, launches, and meets Deandre Ayton at the tipping point.



Access denied, Ayton; Antotekoumnpo does not approve.



"I thought I'ma get dunked on." said Giannis, "I was late. I didn't jump to block the ball. Going down the stretch, doing whatever it takes to win the game, we were able to get a good block, just a hustle play."



Antetokoumnpo tallied 26 points, 14 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks, and just 1 turnover on 11/19 FG and 4/8 FT in the NBA Finals Game 4 win.



Khris Middleton led the way in scoring, exploding for 40 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and just 1 turnover shooting 15/33 FG - 3/8 3P - 7/8 FT.

1. Giannis drops 50-piece to win title & 2017 NBA Finals Game 6

On July 20, 2021, Giannis Antetokounnpo played one of the most complete, dominant, historic NBA Finals closeout performances ever played.



Dropping 50 points, 15 rebounds, 5 blocks, 2 assists on 16/25 FG and 17/19 FTA.



Getting to the rim and free throw line at will, denying everything in sight when defending his own.



Giannis BatmAntetokoumnpo and his robin Khris Middleton lead Milwaukee to its first NBA Championship since 1971, when Oscar Robertson and Lew Alcindor (before he became Kareem) brought the Bucks to the promise land.



Giannis dropped a 50-piece so clutch, NBA history can never forget.

Happy Birthday, Giannis! May it be filled with smoothies, chicken nuggets, and chicki-minis galore with a large half sprite - half lemonade drink, no ice, to go.