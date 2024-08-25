Bucks' Lillard Seen Working Out With David Goggins
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The NBA offseason is all about preparing your body for a long gruesome year ahead, especially for NBA veterans.
Now that Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is set to embark on his 14th NBA season, including his second year in Milwaukee alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, he's doing everything he can in order to prepare himself for the 2024-25 season.
With the feeling of championship or bust surrounding the entire organization and fanbase Lillard has recently shared a video on his Instagram capturing his intense workout session alongside American endurance athlete David Goggins.
Goggins, a 49 year old American endurance athlete that's a former US Navy SEAL, is one of the most well-known individuals when it comes to grueling workout routines.
As an endurance athlete, Goggins has completed over 60 ultra-marathons, triathlons, and ultra-triathlons. He even held the Guinness World Record for most pull-ups in a 24-hour span at one point, completing 4,030 in just 17 hours. His training sessions are meant to push athletes to their physical limits and Lillard is the latest athlete to experience exactly what that means.
The video captures Lillard going through various conditioning exercises, which focus on building stamina and resilience. It's the exact type of workouts that will ultimately benefit Lillard as prepares to endure another long NBA season.
Knowing that Lillard is taking the time to link up with Goggins to improve on his health and endurance is just the latest example displaying his commitment to make things work with the Milwaukee Bucks after a disappointing first season with the team last year.
Last season, Lillard found himself having one of the most healthy seasons in recent memory. In 2023-24, Lillard played in 73 of 82 possible regular season games. It marked his highest total of games played in a season since he last played 80 games during the 2018-19 season with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Despite being named an NBA All-Star last season after having averaged 24.3 points, 7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game on 42.4% shooting from the field, Lillard is clearly working on elevating his mind and body in hopes that it will take him to an even higher level in 2024-25.
This alone should give Bucks' fans so much needed excitement as it relates to this upcoming season. By showcasing his willingness to transform his body under Goggins' tutelage, Lillard is displaying his determination to help bring home another NBA title to Milwaukee.
