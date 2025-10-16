Heat Were Preparing Blockbuster Summer Trade Offer to Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks fans have learned a lot about the offseason Giannis Antetokounmpo saga in the last few weeks. Trade rumors were swirling around him after he reportedly was open to being moved.
Fans learned that Antetokounmpo gave the okay for the Bucks to take calls from the Knicks to see if a deal could be made. That's certainly concerning in regards to his future in Milwaukee.
More news: Bucks Young Guard Labeled as Potential Breakout Player This Season
New York wasn't the only team that was looking to get into the Giannis sweepstakes. According to a recent report, the Miami Heat were preparing a trade package for him, too.
Miami Heat Were Putting Together a Trade Package for Bucks Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo
According to a report from Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, the Heat were getting together a package for Antetokounmpo in case the Bucks were willing to take some calls.
“If Antetokounmpo had asked out, the Heat was prepared to make an offer that did not include Bam Adebayo, according to a source. But it’s unlikely any such offer would have been seriously considered,” Jackson writes.
More news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks He'll Be Ready for Opening Night After Major Illness
Miami doesn't have the assets that are required to pull off a trade of such magnitude. The Bucks have also made it clear that they will not move him unless he demands out.
If such a deal were to materialize, the Bucks are going to want good players in return since they don't have any of their own picks. Tanking would do them no good, hence why the Bucks would want Adebayo in return.
The Milwaukee Bucks Will Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo This Season
It's incredibly unlikely that the Bucks would move Antetokounmpo at the trade deadline or some other time during the season. They will likely hold onto him throughout the entirety of the year.
If Antetokounmpo does want to be moved, that will happen during the offseason. That way, he can control his destination more easily and spend a summer with his new team before the season starts.
Milwaukee's goal is to keep Antetokounmpo for the entirety of his career. That is still their mentality as this season begins.
Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.