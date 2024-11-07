Bucks Injury Report: 3 Jazz Stars Upgraded Ahead of Milwaukee Clash
The Utah Jazz could be getting an influx of scoring help ahead of their meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Both teams are 1-6 on the year, though in only case is that horrific record deliberate. Milwaukee has not been fully healthy, yes, but the team's main rotation absence has been Khris Middleton, outside of one missed Giannis Antetokounmpo game on Monday.
Antetokounmpo, by the way, is not guaranteed to return against the lowly Jazz. The two-time league MVP is questionable with a right adductor strain. Middleton of course remains out indefinitely as he slowly recovers from his two ankle surgeries this offseason. AJ Johnson and Chris Livingston are on assignment to the Wisconsin Herd.
Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports that Utah All-Star combo forward Lauri Markkanen, shooting guard Jordan Clarkson, and rookie point guard Isaiah Collier all practiced with the team Thursday, and are now listed as probable to suit up against Milwaukee.
Markkanen inked a four-year, $195.9 million contract extension to stick with the Jazz through the 2027-28 season. The 7-foot Finnish standout is logging his most modest scoring average since arriving in Utah three years ago, with 18.0 points a night on .385/.450/.852 shooting splits, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists a night. He's a tough cover with the ball in his hands, and his return (he sat out against the Chicago Bulls with a back injury Monday — but the Jazz won their only victory of the season anyway) means Antetokounmpo will have his hands full defensively.
Clarkson, the 2021 Sixth Man of the Year, is averaging 13.0 points on .390/.192/.700 shooting splits, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists across his five healthy games (two starts). The 32-year-old is playing through a heel injury.
Collier, a Pac-12 All-Freshman honoree while with the University of Southern California Trojans in a one-and-done 2023-24 NCAA season, had been considered a potential lottery pick ahead of his lone collegiate season. After he struggled with his jumper, he fell to the bottom of the first round, and was ultimately picked up by the Jazz with the No. 29 selection in the 2024 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-3 pro has been dealing with a hamstring injury. He has yet to make his debut for the team.
Second-year Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks is done for the season after having undergone surgery for a fractured right fibula and dislocated ankle.
Per the league's latest injury report, point guard Collin Sexton is listed as available to suit up after struggling with a left fourth finger avulsion fracture. Two-way players Jason Preston and Micah Potter are with Utah's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.
