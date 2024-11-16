Bucks Injury Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Game Status Confirmed vs Hornets
Eight-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, new starting shooting guard A.J. Green, and sixth man power forward/center Bobby Portis have all seen their statuses upgraded to available ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, Bucks PR informs Eric Nehm of The Athletic.
Antetokounmpo had been listed as probable to suit up with a right patella tendinopathy. He's only missed one game of the 4-8 Bucks' 12 so far. Green is grappling with a left shoulder impingement, but will now play. Portis' availability is the most surprising among the trio. He had been listed as doubtful to play through a right elbow contusion, which kept him sidelined for Milwaukee's 127-120 overtime triumph against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.
Per the NBA's most recent injury report, All-Star point guard Damian Lillard will miss his third straight game as he continues to recuperate from a concussion. His backup, two-way player Ryan Rollins, will miss his second straight game with a left shoulder instability. Former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton will sit out for his 13th straight game. He remains on the mend from a pair offseason ankle surgeries.
Shooting guard DaQuan Jeffries remains shelved with a right hand fracture, while centers Nick Richards (right first rib fracture) and Mark Williams (left foot tendon strain) are still out, meaning their backup, 39-year-old Taj Gibson, will presumably start. In some good news for Charlotte, power forward Miles Bridges, who had been questionable, has been upgraded to available to play through a right knee bone bruise. Two-way players Jared Rhoden and KJ Simpson are with Charlotte's G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.
According to The Action Network, the Bucks (1-5 on the road) are marginal 3.5-point favorites to vanquish the Hornets (3-3 at home) in Charlotte in this early game. Getting Portis' offense back is a bit of an unexpected boon off the bench for Milwaukee. The 6-foot-10 Arkansas product, who has finished among the top nine vote recipients for Sixth Man of the Year honors across three of the last four seasons, is averaging 12.9 points on .456/.243/.818 shooting splits, 8.2 boards, 0.7 dimes, 0.5 blocks and 0.5 swipes a night. That 24.3 3-point conversion rate is far below his standards (he's a career 38.2 percent shooter from deep on 2.9 triple tries per), but if he can start spreading the floor at his usual clip soon that could behoove the Bucks' chances in this game.
