Bucks Zone Expert Predictions for Milwaukee's Early Clash with Charlotte
At 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, the semi-surging 4-8 Milwaukee Bucks head to Spectrum Center to do battle with the 4-7 Charlotte Hornets, in a battle of mediocre Eastern Conference squads.
The action tips off on FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin and can be listened to on 620 AM Wisconsin.
Here are our expert predictions for the matchup:
Without Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Will Have An Easier Time Limiting LaMelo Ball
Lillard has been his typically solid self as a scorer while putting up decent passing numbers, but the sad reality is the 34-year-old hasn't really impacted winning all that much. He's never been a particularly engaged defender, and that issue has only been magnified as his athleticism has slipped.
Head coach Doc Rivers first subbed in two-way player Ryan Rollins to replace Lillard, who'll miss a third straight game while in the league's concussion protocol. With Rollins also now shelved due to a left shoulder instability, veteran's minimum signing Delon Wright is likely going to once again start. He's had a rough offensive go of it this season, but remains a solid point-of-attack defender.
Ball is averaging 29.9 points a game, almost twice as much as second-leading scorer Brandon Miller's 15.7 per. He's oversized for a point guard at 6-foot-7, and an expert passer in addition to being a lethal scorer (to wit, he's averaging 6.3 assists a night). It'd behoove Wright to at least cut off passing lanes and try to force Ball into shooting more while spiting his teammates. He'll be better at doing that than Lillard usually is.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Hit His Scoring Over
The eight-time All-NBA power forward and two-time league MVP has been on an absolute tear this season. In part, that's a function of players like Gary Trent Jr. and Bobby Portis being unable to match their 2023-24 season output. In part, surely he's taking on more of the scoring burden in the absence of former three-time Milwaukee All-Star small forward Khris Middleton.
The five-time All-Defensive Teamer is averaging a career-high 33.3 points a game, connecting on 61.6 percent of his career-most 21.5 field goal attempts and 61 percent of his free throw tries. He's also chipping in 12.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.5 steals a night. If the Bucks aren't going to be able to improve to anything beyond a .500 record, he's certainly not going to be able to reach league MVP levels — but he's also absolutely the team's MVP, and probably en route to another All-NBA Team honor.
But Vegas oddsmakers are on to his awesomeness.
Per sportsbook aggregator The Action Network, the consensus scoring over/under for Antetokounmpo is a dynamite 35.5 points. He's hit the over on that tally just twice in his last five contests, but when he's gone over, he's gone far over — he notched a whopping 59 points against the Detroit Pistons, albeit in an overtime game (a 127-120 Bucks win), on Wednesday. He also secured 43 points in a 113-107 loss to the Boston Celtics. He'll have his hands full, either being defended by Brandon Miller or Miles Bridges while having to pester them exhaustively on the other end of the floor. But, given Milwaukee's finite firepower, he needs to go off once again to make sure this team wins a winnable matchup.
Can The Bucks Best Charlotte And Win Their Third Straight Game For The First Time This Season?
And now on to the whole winning component.
The Hornets are on a bit of a cold streak, having dropped their last two contests. But troublingly for the Bucks, Charlotte boasts a competent 3-3 home record, while the Bucks are merely 1-5 on the road.
The Bucks' biggest edge is size and scoring talent in the frontcourt, between savvy vets Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez (Taurean Prince, starting in the stead of Middleton, has only scored in double figures three times across his 12 games this season). While forward Miller is a solid scorer, the Hornets have a gaping hole at center, as both Nick Richards and Mark Williams are out hurt, meaning 39-year-old deep-bench veteran Taj Gibson will likely draw the start in the middle for the sixth straight game. Bridges is currently questionable with a right knee bone bruise, but if he could suit up, that would help Charlotte's cause greatly.
The 7-foot-1 Lopez and 6-foot-11 Antetotokounmpo need to both fully capitalize on the 6-foot-9 Gibson's lack of foot speed and verticality to secure the W, while hoping that Delon Wright can effectively lock up Ball.
