Is Giannis Anteokounmpo Playing? Full Injury Report for Bucks vs Thunder NBA Cup Final
The Milwaukee Bucks will play for all the marbles tonight as they take the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup Final on Tuesday night.
The Bucks enter the match as underdogs with a +4.5 spread. Milwaukee will look to play spoiler and continue their improbable run after a slow start to the season.
Luckily for them, they will be healthy as their superstar forward, Giannis Anteokounmpo, has been upgraded from probable to available. Anteokounmpo was on the injury report prior to the game due to a knee issue but has since been upgraded.
Antetokounmpo has regularly appeared on the injury report due to right patella tendinopathy, but it hasn't prevented him from playing and won't sideline him on Tuesday.
In December, Antetokounmpo averaged 32.0 points on 63.1 percent shooting,10.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 2.0 blocks over 35.3 minutes per game across six regular-season games.
Antetokounmpo's latest outing in the semi-final game against the Atlanta Hawks was spectacular. He recorded 32 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the field, 14 rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and four blocks in 38 minutes.
Bucks All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, who is dealing with a calf issue, has been upgraded and will be in the lineup.
Lillard didn't practice Monday due to precautionary reasons, but it sounded like his availability wasn't in any real danger for Tuesday's game. Over his last 12 appearances, Lillard has averaged 25.5 points, 8.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 36.9 minutes per game.
In 22 games this season, Lillard averaged 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.0 steals on 47 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent from three.
Former three-time All-Star Milwaukee swingman Middleton has been dealing with an illness that caused him to miss Monday's practice. He will unfortunately miss out on the action on Tuesday, meaning Taurean Prince will continue to start in his stead.
Middleton is coming off a lackluster performance off the bench in the semi-final game against the Atlanta Hawks. The 33-year-old scored six points on 2-for-7 shooting, three rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 22 minutes.
Middleton struggled again Saturday, continuing what has been an underwhelming return to competition. He has now played four games since returning from a lengthy injury absence, averaging 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 21.3 minutes per game.
