Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing? Final Injury Report For Bucks vs Magic
Against the Orlando Magic on Friday, Milwaukee Bucks superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had been listed as probable to play through a right patella tendinopathy in a recent NBA injury report.
Now, his status has been finalized.
The 6-foot-11 big man will play in tonight's clash.
Antetokounmpo was hardly the only player on Milwaukee's injury report heading into the game. Most critically, two-way point guard Ryan Rollins — who has emerged as a more reliable Doc Rivers option than fellow reserve point guard Delon Wright — had been considered questionable to suit up with what was listed as a non-COVID-19 illness.
Antetokounmpo's fellow All-Stars Damian Lillard (left calf contusion) and Khris Middleton (bilateral ankle surgery management) were both also previously listed as probable heading into the game.
The Bucks have mounted a stunning season turnaround, following a dismal 2-8 start. Antetokounmpo, of course, is the most important piece on the squad, but head coach Doc Rivers has been tinkering with his rotations in some interesting ways.
Beyond Rollins emerging as a real piece (despite still being on a two-way contract, presumably in the interest of cost-efficiency?), Rivers also swapped in young defense-first swingman Andre Jackson Jr. in as his starting two guard ahead of veteran signing Gary Trent Jr., and elevated sharpshooting guard AJ Green over Pat Connaughton in his rotations.
Most recently, Rivers demoted Middleton to a sixth-man role, moving his presumed backup to start the season, Taurean Prince, back into Rivers' starting five.
But Antetokounmpo has been unreal this year. The two-time league MVP could be angling for his third such honor — provided Milwaukee improves from its 19-16 season record eventually and nabs a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference.
The eight-time All-NBA honoree is averaging a career-best 31.3 points this year, on 59.9 percent shooting from the field and 60.1 percent free throw shooting. He's also pulling down 11.8 rebounds, dishing out 6.2 dimes, blocking 1.4 shots and swiping 0.8 steals in his 29 healthy games.
Accordingly, Antetokounmpo is leading all players in All-Star fan voting this season, and is likely to make his ninth such team next month. He's still in his absolute prime.
