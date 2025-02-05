Bucks Zone

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Hornets? Bucks Reveal Final Injury Report

Ricardo Klein

Nov 23, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Charlotte Hornets for their 49th game of the season. 

The Bucks will look to snap their four-game losing streak, and luckily, they will have their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo. 

Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to avaliable. 

The 30-year-old superstar will return to action after missing Monday's loss to the Thunder. 

This story will be updated...

