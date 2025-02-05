Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Hornets? Bucks Reveal Final Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Charlotte Hornets for their 49th game of the season.
The Bucks will look to snap their four-game losing streak, and luckily, they will have their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to avaliable.
The 30-year-old superstar will return to action after missing Monday's loss to the Thunder.
