Is Kyle Kuzma Playing? Full Injury Report For Bucks vs Wizards
The Milwaukee Bucks will look to bounce back in a big way after they suffered one of their worst losses of the season on Friday to the top-seed Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Bucks lost control of their content early against the Cavaliers on Friday, losing 124-101 to the team with the best record in the league.
Milwaukee will play in their second night of a back-to-back, and this time, it will be against the lowly Washington Wizards. The Bucks will host the Wizards, who will be without their best player, forward Kyle Kuzma.
Kuzma is ruled out due to a rib injury. Kuzma will miss his ninth consecutive outing due to a left rib sprain. With the 29-year-old forward sidelined, Kyshawn George, Justin Champagnie, and Corey Kispert will likely see increased roles. Kuzma has been ramping up his workload during practice, though there is no clear timetable for his return.
Kuzma has not played in December, and they desperately miss his scoring prowess. He is averaging 15.8 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 42 percent from the field and 27 percent from three in 12 games and 27.5 minutes per game.
Kuzma last played on Nov. 27 against the Los Angeles Clippers. He played only eight minutes and recorded only two rebounds and one assist before exiting the game.
The Wizards have been one of the worst teams in the league, with a 4-21 record; however, they have won two of their last five games after a 15-game losing streak.
The Bucks will look for this to be a get-right game, and they are going to be against the perfect opponent. Milwaukee has won four of their last five games and will look to continue their winning ways for the most part.
The Bucks are 12-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 2/3 in one-possession games. The Wizards are 3-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 33.1 defensive rebounds per game, led by Jonas Valanciunas, averaging 5.4.
The Bucks are shooting 48.3 percent from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 47.6 percent the Wizards allow to opponents. The Wizards are shooting 44.2 percent from the field, 1.2 percent lower than the 45.4 percent the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
More Bucks: Bucks' Giannis Anteokounmpo Offers Bold Take Following Blowout Loss to Cavs
Bucks Head Coach Doc Rivers Provides Troubling Injury Update on Damian Lillard