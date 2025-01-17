Khris Middleton Injury Status For Bucks vs Raptors
Will former three-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks small forward Khris Middleton, now a $31.7 million bench player behind minimum-salaried Taurean Prince, suit up for what should be a very winnable game on Friday, with or without him?
Per the latest NBA injury report, the 6-foot-7 Texas A&M product is considered probable to suit up for the club's matchup with the Toronto Raptors. Milwaukee has been cautious during Middleton's return from offseason surgeries to repair both his ankles.
More Bucks: Blockbuster Trade Proposal for Jimmy Butler Revealed Amid Growing Rumors
For a while, the 33-year-old played under a harsh minutes restriction, and even now the Bucks are resting him during at least one game of their back-to-back slates.
More Bucks: Milwaukee Guard Suffers New Injury During Blowout Win vs Magic
This year, Middleton has been averaging 12.6 points on .471/.371/.811 shooting splits, 4.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.9 steals across his 16 healthy games so far (just seven starts). Granted, the scoring represents his lowest such mark since his inaugural season in Milwaukee, 2013-14 (he was traded there by the Pistons after an uneventful 2012-13 rookie season).
The younger, less surgically-enhanced Prince, however, may be submitting more modest (but still efficient) numbers. His defense is what has earned him Doc Rivers' confidence as the team's current starter over a recovering Middleton. Prince, 30, is averaging 7.2 points on .455/.461/.750 shooting splits, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.8 steals a night.
With or without Middleton, the 22-17 Bucks, winners of two straight games, should — ostensibly — make mincemeat of the 10-31 Raptors. Then again, Toronto did stun the Boston Celtics recently in a 110-97 blowout victory Wednesday, and the team boasts plenty of young, high-upside talent.
All-Star power forward Scottie Barnes and prolific small forward RJ Barrett, a native of the Great White North, can both score in bunches. Jacob Poeltl is a serviceable center.
This is a talented Toronto team, with nothing to lose and both eyes on the lottery at this stage of the season. It's imperative the Bucks don't overlook the Raptors, but honor them as legitimate NBA competition.
UPDATE:
Middleton has been upgraded and will now suit up for the Bucks, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic:
More Bucks:
Bucks Need to Stick with Dominant Starting Lineup
$68 Million Scoring Guard Viewed as Realistic Bucks Trade Target
This story will be updated...
For the latest Milwaukee Bucks news and notes, stay tuned to Bucks On SI.