Looking Back on the Bucks, Blazers Damian Lillard Trade: Where Are They Now?
The Milwaukee Bucks have made some monumental moves this offseason. The Bucks signed one of the best players in free agency this offseason, Myles Turner; however, it didn't come without a price to pay.
As a result of signing Turner, they had to waive All-Star guard Damian Lillard. Lillard became a free agent for the first time in his career, but it was short-lived.
Lillard will head back to where his NBA career began, the Portland Trail Blazers. The 35-year-old spent two seasons away from the Pacific Northwest after requesting a trade two summers ago.
Milwaukee certainly wasn't one of his preferred destinations, but they presented the best package for the Blazers, who ultimately traded away their franchise player. The two seasons in Milwaukee were less than ideal, and it ended in the worst way possible, as the nine-time All-Star finished this past season with a torn Achilles.
The Bucks were certainly viewed as the winners of the trade that took place in September 2023. It was a monumental move, one that many expected to change the landscape of the NBA.
Well, it certainly did; that was not the case for the Bucks, Blazers or the Phoenix Suns.
In the trade, the Bucks only acquired Lillard, and we all know how that turned out. As for the Blazers, they received the most in the deal, acquiring Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and unprotected pick swap rights in 2028 and 2030.
At the time, the Blazers traded Holiday to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon, and two future first-round draft picks. That trade ultimately contributed to Boston's success in the 2023-24 season.
Funny how things work out sometimes — just two seasons later, Holiday finds himself right back where he was originally dealt in 2023.
As for Ayton, his time in Portland was one to forget. He only played a total of 93 games and was ultimately released this past offseason. He signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Camara is the best player as things stand from this deal. The 25-year-old has turned himself into a defensive specialist and a key member for the Blazers now and in the future.
The Bucks may have made a ton of noise this offseason, but it may not be enough to get them over the top, not even in the Eastern Conference. However, a ton can and will change in the coming months.
