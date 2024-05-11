Ex-Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer Lands New Job With Suns
Just one season after the end of former Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's tenure with Milwaukee, he's landed himself a new job to take over the Phoenix Suns.
As first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Budenholzer was Phoenix's top candidate and agreed to a five-year "$50-plus million" deal to replace Frank Vogel as the Suns look for a new direction amidst their first-round exit in sweep fashion to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Being led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on its own makes for a strong team, which Phoenix believed it had. That's why when Bradley Beal was added to the mix, the deal got even sweeter. It was expecting a championship-caliber roster, but wasn't able to get past Anthony Edwards despite Booker's claim that teams wouldn't know where to start on defense.
As unfortunate as the situation was for Phoenix — especially given the age of its stars — the head coaching position didn't make things any easier. Vogel was brought in to help steer the franchise back on track with Durant, but lost the locker room in the process.
Now, the Suns hope Budenholzer provides solace.
With Milwaukee, the 54-year old coach found his stride. The Bucks finished first in their division every year he was there and never missed the playoffs, making it to the second round twice, the conference finals once and the finals once as well.
The 2020-21 season was Budenholzer's crown jewel as Milwaukee won its first title since 1970-71 with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge. He wasn't the long-term fit in the end, but now as the Bucks look ahead, they hope Doc Rivers is.
Likewise, Phoenix hopes Budenholzer is theirs.